Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

​11 tips for covering the walls of your house

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
Decoración Muros Verdes, Ranka Follaje Sintético Ranka Follaje Sintético Commercial spaces
Loading admin actions …

A bucket of paint is always a nice idea, and yet there are so many more ways in which we can spruce up our walls at home, don’t you agree? Like adding texture to give it an eye-catching appearance. Imagine a stone wall adorning your front façade, or a timber one playing the part of a fabulous focal wall in your living room. Sounds great, right?

Well like anything else in life, certain rules need to be followed, and covering your walls with texture and patterns, whether interior or exterior, is no exception.

But if you’re not quite sure where to start or what to do, relax – and scroll ahead to see the basic guideline to covering your house’s walls.

1. Good wood

Muros Verdes Exteriores, Ranka Follaje Sintético Ranka Follaje Sintético Commercial spaces Offices & stores
Ranka Follaje Sintético

Ranka Follaje Sintético
Ranka Follaje Sintético
Ranka Follaje Sintético

If you’re planning on using wood as an external wall covering, ensure the wood itself is in great condition; rot-free is definitely advisable. 

But to be extra safe, we recommend staining or treating the timber before you affix it to anything.

2. A fresh option

Decoración Muros Verdes, Ranka Follaje Sintético Ranka Follaje Sintético Commercial spaces Offices & stores
Ranka Follaje Sintético

Ranka Follaje Sintético
Ranka Follaje Sintético
Ranka Follaje Sintético

Natural green walls are nothing new, yet they can make your space look brand new, whether inside or out. Best of all, they don’t require that much maintenance, and are splendid for bathrooms that could do with a little moisture control.

3. How about avant-garde?

Muros Verdes Exteriores, Ranka Follaje Sintético Ranka Follaje Sintético Commercial spaces Offices & stores
Ranka Follaje Sintético

Ranka Follaje Sintético
Ranka Follaje Sintético
Ranka Follaje Sintético

Regardless of the material you choose, remember that a funky design on a wall will never go out of style. Just see how this striking design lifts the house’s entire façade. 

Architects, gardeners, and much more – we have them all here on homify. See our professionals page for more info.

4. Use precaution with the material

La Colina 17, Estudio Manuel Peredo Estudio Manuel Peredo Walls Stone
Estudio Manuel Peredo

Estudio Manuel Peredo
Estudio Manuel Peredo
Estudio Manuel Peredo

Don’t go too crazy; try and keep your wall coverings as natural as you can. We are all for fun patterns, but the materials themselves should be simple.

5. No exceptions

homify Walls Chipboard Purple/Violet
homify

homify
homify
homify

Using natural materials as wall coverings is always advisable, although we don’t want to restrict anyone’s creativity or sense of adventure. Thus, feel free to experiment with colour alongside recognisably suitable materials.

6. Don’t overlook texture

homify Walls Chipboard Beige
homify

homify
homify
homify

As we said, natural materials are so popular for a reason. Don’t you think this stone-clad bathroom wall looks simply scrumptious? Add some golden-framed mirrors and a bold marble counter, and we have an ultra glamorous space before us!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Play with geometric shapes

Diseño & Papel Tapiz Paper Muse, Diseño Interior & Papel Tapiz Diseño Interior & Papel Tapiz Walls Synthetic Turquoise
Diseño Interior &amp; Papel Tapiz

Diseño Interior & Papel Tapiz
Diseño Interior &amp; Papel Tapiz
Diseño Interior & Papel Tapiz

Geometric shapes are a hot trend right now, and after seeing this wallpaper we can understand why. Remember: the right shapes and colours on a wall can severely enhance those décor and furniture pieces of a room.

8. Playing with lines

Blum Showroom, Taller David Dana Taller David Dana Walls
Taller David Dana

Taller David Dana
Taller David Dana
Taller David Dana

The defined lines and angles of a house can make for excellent boundaries, especially when you’re playing with different finishes and designs. Texture itself is also very easy to contrast, as these brick walls and timber lines above prove.

9. Don’t go overboard with a decorative finish

homify Walls Chipboard White
homify

homify
homify
homify

A striking wall coating is already décor in itself, so adding too many art pieces and pictures to it will only resort in a cluttered look. 

After all, why cover up that beautiful surface?

10. Look to create a natural balance

Casa Marino, ATV Arquitectos ATV Arquitectos Walls
ATV Arquitectos

ATV Arquitectos
ATV Arquitectos
ATV Arquitectos

Whichever material you opt for, always aim for a natural balance with your wall coverings. This can mean including some more organic features, like natural wood, which brings a homely and warm vibe into the space.

11. Keep dimensions and different levels in mind

Referenzen- Naturstein, MM NATURSTEIN GMBH MM NATURSTEIN GMBH Walls
MM NATURSTEIN GMBH

MM NATURSTEIN GMBH
MM NATURSTEIN GMBH
MM NATURSTEIN GMBH

Of course you don’t want those wall coverings to overshadow your house’s design, so be sure to pick something proportional and understated enough to complement, but not completely drown out, your home’s architectural beauty. 

Natural materials (yet again) manage this with ease, as shown by the stunning stone in our example above. 

In the spirit of styling up walls, take a look at: Bringing blank walls to life!

12 beautiful prefab homes (that are pretty cheap!)
What are your ideas for spicing up your house’s walls?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks