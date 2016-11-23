​11 tips for covering the walls of your house

A bucket of paint is always a nice idea, and yet there are so many more ways in which we can spruce up our walls at home, don’t you agree? Like adding texture to give it an eye-catching appearance. Imagine a stone wall adorning your front façade, or a timber one playing the part of a fabulous focal wall in your living room. Sounds great, right?

Well like anything else in life, certain rules need to be followed, and covering your walls with texture and patterns, whether interior or exterior, is no exception.

But if you’re not quite sure where to start or what to do, relax – and scroll ahead to see the basic guideline to covering your house’s walls.