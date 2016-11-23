​11 tips for covering the walls of your house

A bucket of paint is always a nice idea, and yet there are so many more ways in which we can spruce up our walls at home, don’t you agree? Like adding texture to give it an eye-catching appearance. Imagine a stone wall adorning your front façade, or a timber one playing the part of a fabulous focal wall in your living room. Sounds great, right?
Well like anything else in life, certain rules need to be followed, and covering your walls with texture and patterns, whether interior or exterior, is no exception.
But if you’re not quite sure where to start or what to do, relax – and scroll ahead to see the basic guideline to covering your house’s walls.
If you’re planning on using wood as an external wall covering, ensure the wood itself is in great condition; rot-free is definitely advisable.
But to be extra safe, we recommend staining or treating the timber before you affix it to anything.
Natural green walls are nothing new, yet they can make your space look brand new, whether inside or out. Best of all, they don’t require that much maintenance, and are splendid for bathrooms that could do with a little moisture control.
Regardless of the material you choose, remember that a funky design on a wall will never go out of style. Just see how this striking design lifts the house’s entire façade.
Don’t go too crazy; try and keep your wall coverings as natural as you can. We are all for fun patterns, but the materials themselves should be simple.
Using natural materials as wall coverings is always advisable, although we don’t want to restrict anyone’s creativity or sense of adventure. Thus, feel free to experiment with colour alongside recognisably suitable materials.
As we said, natural materials are so popular for a reason. Don’t you think this stone-clad bathroom wall looks simply scrumptious? Add some golden-framed mirrors and a bold marble counter, and we have an ultra glamorous space before us!
Geometric shapes are a hot trend right now, and after seeing this wallpaper we can understand why. Remember: the right shapes and colours on a wall can severely enhance those décor and furniture pieces of a room.
The defined lines and angles of a house can make for excellent boundaries, especially when you’re playing with different finishes and designs. Texture itself is also very easy to contrast, as these brick walls and timber lines above prove.
A striking wall coating is already décor in itself, so adding too many art pieces and pictures to it will only resort in a cluttered look.
After all, why cover up that beautiful surface?
Whichever material you opt for, always aim for a natural balance with your wall coverings. This can mean including some more organic features, like natural wood, which brings a homely and warm vibe into the space.
Of course you don’t want those wall coverings to overshadow your house’s design, so be sure to pick something proportional and understated enough to complement, but not completely drown out, your home’s architectural beauty.
Natural materials (yet again) manage this with ease, as shown by the stunning stone in our example above.
