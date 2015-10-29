Dream Villa By The Ocean

homify 360° transports you all the way to Southern Italy – Salento, to be exact – to discover what a dream in concrete structure looks like. Sebastiano Canzano Architectural firm was tasked with the renovation of an existing villa and to transform it into a contemporary dream, suitable for both family living and stylish dwelling.

Before the makeover started, this dream villa was completely different, with an introspective style and materials that politely requested a chic transformation into the modern architectural realm. No easy task, of course, but judging from the images we are about to inspect, it is not too early to state that their task was a colossal success.

Let’s discover this villa by the ocean…