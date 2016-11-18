The tiny home that makes smart use of space (copy it now!)

For many of us, urbanisation means that we have to find smart and innovative solutions to make the absolute most of very small homes. Whether we are young and starting out in the world or older in a family home, smart storage solutions are a must!

This is why you are going to love this home today, designed by professionals Martins Valente Architects & Interiors. This small apartment is multi-functional and savvy with everything that you could possibly need rolled up into a very small amount of space.

As we explore this space room by room, we will see how it's possible to achieve a home packed with charm and personality with very few square metres.

Let's take a look!