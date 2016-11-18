The tiny home that makes smart use of space (copy it now!)

For many of us, urbanisation means that we have to find smart and innovative solutions to make the absolute most of very small homes. Whether we are young and starting out in the world or older in a family home, smart storage solutions are a must!
This is why you are going to love this home today, designed by professionals Martins Valente Architects & Interiors. This small apartment is multi-functional and savvy with everything that you could possibly need rolled up into a very small amount of space.
As we explore this space room by room, we will see how it's possible to achieve a home packed with charm and personality with very few square metres.
Let's take a look!
This stylish little kitchen is simply gorgeous with its industrial chic raw brick wall, wooden finishes and grey tones. The large glass window that runs along the entire one side of the wall allows sunshine to flow into this space while offering the residents panoramic views of the surrounds. Who needs space when you have a view like this?
We can also see how the designers have brought in a slightly retro theme in the form of a bright red bar fridge, which adds a splash of colour and personality to the area. A tall tree and pot plants inject the decor with some natural and refreshing decor.
You'll also notice that the upper kitchen cupboards have mirrors for doors, which gives the illusion of space, making the room seem that much bigger.
This kitchen shows us how storage space is incredibly useful!
The designers have installed cupboards, shelves and drawers throughout the area, which keeps cutlery, crockery and utensils neatly out of sight. This keeps the kitchen counters clear, neat and organised as well as very aesthetically appealing.
The white tones in this space are complemented by the grey and white mosaic tiles and the pot plants. Remember that a pot plant or a fresh vase of flowers can enhance any room!
In the first kitchen, we saw what a big impact a mirror can make, but this goes for the living space too.
Here we can see how a mirror extends from the floor to the ceiling across a wall, reflecting the dining room and the rest of the living area back on itself. This makes the space seem so much bigger than it really is.
Remember the bigger the mirror, the bigger the space will look.
In the living room, we can see how the designers have maximised the space available to them, opting for a small sofa that fits snugly into the corner. Remember that if you don't have too much space to work with, you need to choose furniture that is appropriate. Don't buy large and chunky pieces that are going to cramp and crowd your home.
We can also see a little study has been fitted neatly into a room behind the living room, where the doors can be opened up or closed depending on the family's activities. The designers truly have used up every spare corner of the home!
When you don't have too much interior space, it's important to capitalise on the exterior space. From this angle in the living room, we can see how it spills out onto a balcony area, which makes it seem that much bigger and more spacious.
Neutral tones are also very beneficial in this regard, working with the natural light to create a homely yet bright environment. White furniture or walls will reflect the sunshine that flows into a space.
Tip: Add some soft dimming lights, lamps, lanterns or candles to your interior space to create a wonderful ambiance in the evenings like the designers have done here.
Again we can see how a modern home doesn't have to feature large and chunky furniture to be stylish. A little round table with four chairs goes a very long way!
Remember that the functional items in a room can double up as a decor item, like the light in this space. The designers have used a gorgeous chandelier to bring elegance and charm to the room, without adding anything unnecessary to the space.
The artwork on the walls have also been carefully selected, introducing some personality and charm to the space without overwhelming it.
The bedroom in this house is simply magnificent with soft cream tones that cocoon you in serenity and tranquility while a pot plant next to the bed brings a refreshing form of decor to the space.
This is a great example of how you can use wallpaper to bring some subtle yet stylish decor to a room without overwhelming it. The designers have used patterned wallpaper for one wall, pairing it with plain beige walls. This is very elegant!
It also works in harmony with the plush cushions that have been used to decorate the bed—another example of how functionality and design collide.
Even the bedroom features smart storage solutions with a cupboard that slides open to reveal plenty of drawers, shelves and hanging space for clothes, shoes and other items. This keeps the room looking very neat and tidy.
We can also see how the door to the cupboard features a mirror, which makes the bedroom look larger but also gives the residents a place where they can double check their outfit before they leave the room.
Wooden floors are also a good choice for a bedroom, bringing warmth to the space. They are also durable and timeless!
The bathroom is simply stylish, despite its small size. The designers have opted for white walls and features, which distract from the small size of the room. A gorgeous vase of flowers adds colour and charm to the space.
There are also little shelves installed across the entire wall, where personal products can be stored neatly away while remaining accessible.
