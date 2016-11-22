The radical transformation of 5 horrible bathrooms

There’s nothing as comforting and rejuvenating as visiting a gorgeous bathroom before heading off to bed. If you don’t know what we mean by this, then it’s probably time for you to redo your old, boring bathroom and opt for a refreshed look with brilliant design elements, elegant colours and modern fixtures. The five bathrooms included in this homify feature have been recently revamped, with new life being brought into the tired and outdated decor. Let’s see what possibilities for a sophisticated bathroom will come from a makeover.
The tiles of this bathroom are in no way retro chic, in fact, they are old and ugly. The bathtub is a bulky choice for such as small bathroom and a shower curtain always creates a cluttered appearance.
The bathroom underwent a radical transformation. Everything from the toilet to the sink and even the bathtub was removed and replaced with contemporary accessories. The shower now has a sleek transparent door that creates a more hygienic space that doesn’t allow for the accumulation of mould and is also much easier to clean.
This bathroom was colourful and unattractive, with an odd colour combination and gloomy layout. But since the revamp, it's now neutral and elegant with brilliant natural light and modern fixtures. Have you noticed the spectacular bathtub?
This bathroom although in a good shape, required a modern touch for a more aesthetically attractive décor. The sink and countertop were replaced with warm and welcoming wooden fixtures, creating a trendy bathroom that is a pleasure to use.
This bathroom style was fashionable many years ago, but is no doubt an interior design disaster when compared to the current décor on the market.
The bathroom designers ripped out the disgusting bathroom features from yesteryear, replacing them with minimalist accessories, neutral colour decor and clean lines. The ugly shower curtains that were harbouring mould and mildew, have been exchanged for sleek and stylish glass doors enhancing a neat and tidy design. This bathroom is no longer depressing!
The bathroom here might have looked great when it was first installed, but the toilet and colour scheme is now just dull.
The tiled flooring has been thrown out, and the wooden floor is a fantastic décor option instead. The wood is properly waterproofed, making it a great choice for this modern bathroom and the grey walls along with the cream colour fixtures accentuates a harmonious and comfortable effect.