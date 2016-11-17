Affordable and beautiful: how to makeover your home

There is nothing more satisfying than witnessing a home transform from a run down and dilapidated structure into a brand new space that oozes contemporary style and innovative design.

This is why at homify, we find before and afters so incredible to experience. Architects and designers are true visionaries, taking a seemingly hopeless space and evolving into something far more than a habitable home. It becomes a true work of art, representing current trends and popular styles.

This is exactly what we are going to witness today in Rosario Argentina, where design professionals Elva Architects have completely renovated a very unattractive and decrepit home. The result is simply stunning!