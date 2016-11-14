21 entry paths you can make in one weekend

We all know that first impressions last, and that the facade and exterior of your home are very important considerations in ensuring that said first impressions of your own home is very good. There is a lot to be said for the use of materials in your home's facade, the colour scheme and presentation. These are all factors that should be evaluated with the architectural design of the house.
What then, can be done to improve the outward appearance of your home once things have been proverbially set in stone? The garden immediately jumps to mind, and there are, of course, a multitude of solutions you can undertake to improve this feature.
One consideration, which forms part of the garden, but which is an independent element of your property, is the entry path to your house. It can hugely contribute to a successful exterior design, or destroy it in the case of poor or lacking features. Today then, we have compiled a list of 21 successful ones just for you. Take a look and be inspired!
These deck stepping sections are elegant and modern.
Placing a few parallel lines of stone tiles will take you no time at all.
Following the previous suggestion, you can als fill up the surrounding negative spac with gravel for a more coherent look.
If you're looking for something more solid, try this stone mosaic with cenment to keep it together.
The repurpose solution is both aesthetically and environmentally pleasing.
These black stone slabs look very sophisticated on the white gravel. Cute pool in the background too!
No one said your entry path should be traditional!
For some oriental-inspired beauty, try a look like this.
Adding flower beds along a simple path will instantly increase its appeal.
Consider combining materials for contrast and variation.
Although you will probably not get this effect over the weekend, you can easily just place your stone slabs and let the grass fill in the gaps over time.
This monochromatic scheme which is similar in tne will create an elegant ensemble.
Larger segments of tiles in different tones can create this interesting patchwork-effect.
Just lay down some logs for structure and let nature do the rest.
Make your path more shapely with circular motions and curved lines.
A continuous entry path through different sections of your garden will create uniformity and a pleasing visual effect.
If you find yourself on a slope, a tiered entry path will work wonders.
Don't discount artificial materials, which are softer and safer should there be an accident.
An entryway surrounded by lush vegetation on all sides will attract any visitor.
It's not only the groundwork that counts, but pergolas over your walkway can be a beautiful addition.
We end off our list with the simplest of all solutions—just a path of gravel. Easy but effective.
We hope that you found more than enough inspiration to create your own entry path this weekend, and while you're at it, move on inside the home and start planning the: Perfect entrance hall.