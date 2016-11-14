21 entry paths you can make in one weekend

We all know that first impressions last, and that the facade and exterior of your home are very important considerations in ensuring that said first impressions of your own home is very good. There is a lot to be said for the use of materials in your home's facade, the colour scheme and presentation. These are all factors that should be evaluated with the architectural design of the house.

What then, can be done to improve the outward appearance of your home once things have been proverbially set in stone? The garden immediately jumps to mind, and there are, of course, a multitude of solutions you can undertake to improve this feature.

One consideration, which forms part of the garden, but which is an independent element of your property, is the entry path to your house. It can hugely contribute to a successful exterior design, or destroy it in the case of poor or lacking features. Today then, we have compiled a list of 21 successful ones just for you. Take a look and be inspired!