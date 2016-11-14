Your browser is out-of-date.

21 entry paths you can make in one weekend

Izelle du Pisanie Izelle du Pisanie
Casa em Taquara/RS, Plena Madeiras Nobres Plena Madeiras Nobres Modern garage/shed
We all know that first impressions last, and that the facade and exterior of your home are very important considerations in ensuring that said first impressions of your own home is very good. There is a lot to be said for the use of materials in your home's facade, the colour scheme and presentation. These are all factors that should be evaluated with the architectural design of the house. 

What then, can be done to improve the outward appearance of your home once things have been proverbially set in stone? The garden immediately jumps to mind, and there are, of course, a multitude of solutions you can undertake to improve this feature. 

One consideration, which forms part of the garden, but which is an independent element of your property, is the entry path to your house. It can hugely contribute to a successful exterior design, or destroy it in the case of poor or lacking features. Today then, we have compiled a list of 21 successful ones just for you. Take a look and be inspired!

1. Diagonally detached

Casa em Taquara/RS, Plena Madeiras Nobres Plena Madeiras Nobres Modern garage/shed
Plena Madeiras Nobres

These deck stepping sections are elegant and modern.

2. Simple squares

Path Fenton Roberts Garden Design Modern Garden
Path

Placing a few parallel lines of stone tiles will take you no time at all. 

3. Fill the space

Sandstone, Slate and aggregate path and paving Earth Designs Modern Garden Slate Black
Sandstone, Slate and aggregate path and paving

Following the previous suggestion, you can als fill up the surrounding negative spac with gravel for a more coherent look. 

4. Unitied

Path leading to office. JULIAN HUNTER ARCHITECTS Modern Garden
Path leading to office.

If you're looking for something more solid, try this stone mosaic with cenment to keep it together. 

5. Railway wood

railway sleeper path Fenton Roberts Garden Design Rustic style garden
railway sleeper path

The repurpose solution is both aesthetically and environmentally pleasing.

6. Clean and streamlined

Un JARDIN DESIGN chez soi , E/P ESPACE DESIGN - Emilie Peyrille E/P ESPACE DESIGN - Emilie Peyrille Modern Garden
E/P ESPACE DESIGN - Emilie Peyrille
These black stone slabs look very sophisticated on the white gravel. Cute pool in the background too!

7. A fun pattern

Jardines pequeños | Trucos para ampliar espacios | El "Circulo Mágico", Zen Ambient Zen Ambient Tropical style garden
No one said your entry path should be traditional!

8. Zen

黒川の家, 株式会社アトリエカレラ 株式会社アトリエカレラ Classic style garden
For some oriental-inspired beauty, try a look like this. 

9. In bloom

giardini mediterranei, italiagiardini italiagiardini Mediterranean style garden
Adding flower beds along a simple path will instantly increase its appeal. 

10. Deck and stone

Condominio Lapa Lisboa, Estudio Marta Byrne Paisajismo Estudio Marta Byrne Paisajismo Modern Garden
Consider combining materials for contrast and variation. 

11. Sink into grass

REFORMA DE VIVIENDA UNIFAMILIAR AISLADA EN SALTERAS, FABRICA DE ARQUITECTURA FABRICA DE ARQUITECTURA Modern Garden
Although you will probably not get this effect over the weekend, you can easily just place your stone slabs and let the grass fill in the gaps over time. 

12. Greys and gravel

Hausgarten Peek - Cube Garden, SUD[D]EN Gärten und Landschaften SUD[D]EN Gärten und Landschaften Modern Garden
This monochromatic scheme which is similar in tne will create an elegant ensemble. 

13. Colour blocks

JARDINES TROPICALES, Tropico Jardineria Tropico Jardineria Tropical style garden
Larger segments of tiles in different tones can create this interesting patchwork-effect. 

14. Simplest

Casa Palmeira Azul, Emmilia Cardoso Designers Associados Emmilia Cardoso Designers Associados Modern Garden
Just lay down some logs for structure and let nature do the rest. 

15. Curves and radials

Modern Garden with a rustic twist Yorkshire Gardens Modern Garden sleepers
Modern Garden with a rustic twist

Make your path more shapely with circular motions and curved lines.

16. Traversing terrain

A Modern Garden with Traditional Materials Yorkshire Gardens Modern Garden
A Modern Garden with Traditional Materials

A continuous entry path through different sections of your garden will create uniformity and a pleasing visual effect. 

17. Levels

Modern Garden with a rustic twist Yorkshire Gardens Modern Garden raised beds,sleepers
Modern Garden with a rustic twist

If you find yourself on a slope, a tiered entry path will work wonders. 

18. Artificial turf

Resin bound paving installed over a concrete path creating more attractive surface. Permeable Paving Solutions UK Modern Garden Granite Red paving,gravel,garden,pathway,garden paths,surfacing
Resin bound paving installed over a concrete path creating more attractive surface.

Don't discount artificial materials, which are softer and safer should there be an accident. 

19. Into the jungle

view to koi pond object architecture Garden Plants & flowers Green garden,garden pond,residential
view to koi pond

An entryway surrounded by lush vegetation on all sides will attract any visitor. 

20. Pergolas

KSR Architects | Compton Avenue | Garden path homify Modern Garden
KSR Architects | Compton Avenue | Garden path

It's not only the groundwork that counts, but pergolas over your walkway can be a beautiful addition. 

21. Just gravel will do

Suffolk Garden Store and Shelter homify Country style garage/shed Wood Green veranda,porch,seating,quality,cedar roof,premium,luxury,classic,barn,woodstore,entertaining
Suffolk Garden Store and Shelter

We end off our list with the simplest of all solutions—just a path of gravel. Easy but effective. 

We hope that you found more than enough inspiration to create your own entry path this weekend, and while you're at it, move on inside the home and start planning the: Perfect entrance hall.

What do you say, are you ready to create your own entry path?

