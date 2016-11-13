Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

15 headboards you will love for your bedroom

Izelle du Pisanie Izelle du Pisanie
APARTAMENTOS PARA TURISMO / Short term rental apartments, Staging Factory Staging Factory BedroomBeds & headboards Wood Yellow
Loading admin actions …

When it comes to bedroom design, we are all looking for something special. Our bedroom is the most private space of our home, that one last bastion of privacy which you can escape to, even if your personal space in the rest of the house has been compromised. It is also the room which reflects the most of our individual personality, the one place where you can express your passions and personal tastes without restriction. 

It comes as no surprise then, that you would want to furnish and decorate your bedroom with utmost care and ensure a comfortable and aesthetically pleasing space. One of the ways you can do this is by adding a headboard to your bed—a feature which comes in so many different shapes and sizes that you are sure to find one which reflects your personality. 

To help you in your quest to find just the right headboard for your own room, we bring you this list of 15 inspiring headboards you'll fall in love with and would want for your own. Let's take a look…

1. Wooden classic

011 | Casa de Praia, Serra da Pescaria, Nazaré, T2 Arquitectura & Interiores T2 Arquitectura & Interiores BedroomBeds & headboards
T2 Arquitectura &amp; Interiores

T2 Arquitectura & Interiores
T2 Arquitectura &amp; Interiores
T2 Arquitectura & Interiores

This strip of wood is simply elegant, especially against the striped background. 

2. Upcycling

APARTAMENTOS PARA TURISMO / Short term rental apartments, Staging Factory Staging Factory BedroomBeds & headboards Wood Yellow
Staging Factory

Staging Factory
Staging Factory
Staging Factory

These old wooden doors make for a beautiful headboard!

3. Velvet luxury

Moderne villa Noord Holland: strak van buiten, warm van binnen!, choc studio interieur choc studio interieur Modern style bedroom
choc studio interieur

choc studio interieur
choc studio interieur
choc studio interieur

The richnes of this grey velvet headboard carries the design of the whole room. 

4. Alternative rhythm

homify BedroomBeds & headboards Solid Wood Wood effect
homify

homify
homify
homify

Also in wood, but with an alternative twist.

5. More upcycling

APARTAMENTOS PARA TURISMO / Short term rental apartments, Staging Factory Staging Factory BedroomBeds & headboards Wood Blue
Staging Factory

Staging Factory
Staging Factory
Staging Factory

These simple repurposed window frames look just as lovely. 

6. Minimal

Master bedroom Daifuku Designs Minimalist bedroom bedroom,headboard
Daifuku Designs

Master bedroom

Daifuku Designs
Daifuku Designs
Daifuku Designs

This narrow strip of wood can be a beautiful addition. 

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Petite

Guest room Markham Stagers Modern style bedroom bed,headboard
Markham Stagers

Guest room

Markham Stagers
Markham Stagers
Markham Stagers

No bed is too small to have a headboard!

8. Extravagence

Headboard Vaibhav Patel & Associates Asian style bedroom Engineered Wood Multicolored
Vaibhav Patel &amp; Associates

Headboard

Vaibhav Patel & Associates
Vaibhav Patel &amp; Associates
Vaibhav Patel & Associates

This mosaic headboard is exceptionally appealing and evocative. 

9. Mirrored

Mirrored Headboard Gracious Luxury Interiors Classic style bedroom Purple/Violet Purple,Violet,Bedroom,Headboard,Bedroom Bench,Cushions
Gracious Luxury Interiors

Mirrored Headboard

Gracious Luxury Interiors
Gracious Luxury Interiors
Gracious Luxury Interiors

This room look royal with the legant curved headboard against a wall-size mirror.

10. Monochrome

Upholstered headboard Mille Couleurs London BedroomBeds & headboards upholstered panels,padded panels,headboard,wall upholstery
Mille Couleurs London

Upholstered headboard

Mille Couleurs London
Mille Couleurs London
Mille Couleurs London

This headboard fits in very well with the colour scheme of the room

11. Textured

HeadBoard Details homify Minimalist bedroom
homify

HeadBoard Details

homify
homify
homify

The intricate patterns carved onto this wooden headboard makes for an interesting texture. 

12. Delicate

Georgian Town House Dupere Interior Design Classic style bedroom headboard,cushions
Dupere Interior Design

Georgian Town House

Dupere Interior Design
Dupere Interior Design
Dupere Interior Design

This upholstered headboard is perfect to create a sweet and subtle atmosphere. 

13. Traditional

Bonsoni Amble Two Tone 90cm (Single) Headboard homify BedroomBeds & headboards Wood White
homify

Bonsoni Amble Two Tone 90cm (Single) Headboard

homify
homify
homify

A headboard integrated into the frame of the bed can still be appropriate. 

14. Rich textiles

Victorian renovation - Master Bedroom suite My-Studio Ltd Modern style bedroom Purple/Violet wallpaper,palm wallpaper,white reading light,grey fabric headboard
My-Studio Ltd

Victorian renovation—Master Bedroom suite

My-Studio Ltd
My-Studio Ltd
My-Studio Ltd

The soft grey fabric used for this headboard induces a luxurious feeling. 

15. Scandinavian

'Canova' wooden bed with headboard by Corazzin homify BedroomBeds & headboards Wood Wood effect
homify

'Canova' wooden bed with headboard by Corazzin

homify
homify
homify

This wooden headboard and bedframe is inspired by the simple beauty of Scandinavian design. 

We hope that you could draw some inspiration from our list, and we encourage you to keep the bedroom energy going by taking a look at some: Spectacular bedroom wall ideas as well.

8 fabulous houses smaller than 75 square metres

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Add SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks