15 garages from right here in South Africa

If you own a home, there is a great likelihood that you also own a motor vehicle. Here in South Africa, this is even more likely, due to our great reliance on automobile transportation and the relatively far distances between destinations.
If you own a car, you will need a place to keep it safely. Given, people are often content with simply parking their cars on the street or uncovered on their own property, but if you are looking for that extra sense of security and protection for your precious vehicle from weather and the elements, a garage is the way to go. Indeed, people work hard to be able to afford this privilege, and it is only natural to want to keep it in the best shape for the longest time possible.
The garage, however, is a feature which is often overlooked, and we would like to give it its due recognition. As we here at homify are proponents of local design whether it comes to homes, interiors, gardens, or garages, we have compiled a list of beautiful options from architects right here in South Africa. Come take a look at the best of local garage design…
We begin our list with this bold classic, incorporating dark materials and studded with steel.
Next we have a lovely wooden-door garage, brightly illuminated under a second-storey volume of the home.
The garage at number 45 is well-integrated into the design style of the entire house.
This garage can be found behind an inital gate as entryway, meeting this plane at an angle.
This garage takes its cue from the natural elements around it, complementing the earthy colours.
Here we have a garage which seems to blend in effortlessly with the rest of the facade.
This recessed garaged is strongly illuminated and creates a coherent look.
Here we have a garage which seems to be in motion itself, ensuring a strong dynamic appearance.
Here we have a set of doors in uniformity.
This black-door garag sets off very well against the white facade.
The natural colours we see here makes for an organic and easy composition.
This strongly structured option is bold and assuring.
The use of wood for the garage door contrast with the concrete, steel and stone of the building, making for a beautiful and varied effect.
These garage doors are measured and in line with the home's design. In addition, there is also plenty of pavement space for more cars to park when the owners are receiving visitors.
These two garages facing one another creates and integrated parking area the neatly borders the entryway of the home.
Well, there you have it, 15 incomparable South African garages. It almost makes you want to: build your own!