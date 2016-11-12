Your browser is out-of-date.

15 garages from right here in South Africa

Izelle du Pisanie Izelle du Pisanie
House in Blair Atholl, Nico Van Der Meulen Architects Nico Van Der Meulen Architects Modern houses
If you own a home, there is a great likelihood that you also own a motor vehicle. Here in South Africa, this is even more likely, due to our great reliance on automobile transportation and the relatively far distances between destinations. 

If you own a car, you will need a place to keep it safely. Given, people are often content with simply parking their cars on the street or uncovered on their own property, but if you are looking for that extra sense of security and protection for your precious vehicle from weather and the elements, a garage is the way to go. Indeed, people work hard to be able to afford this privilege, and it is only natural to want to keep it in the best shape for the longest time possible. 

The garage, however, is a feature which is often overlooked, and we would like to give it its due recognition. As we here at homify are proponents of local design whether it comes to homes, interiors, gardens, or garages, we have compiled a list of beautiful options from architects right here in South Africa. Come take a look at the best of local garage design…

1. Bold start

House Alterations, Internal Refurbishment and Extentions, DG Construction DG Construction minimalist garage/shed
DG Construction

House Alterations, Internal Refurbishment and Extentions

DG Construction
DG Construction
DG Construction

We begin our list with this bold classic, incorporating dark materials and studded with steel. 

2. Illuminated volume

House Boz , Nico Van Der Meulen Architects Nico Van Der Meulen Architects Modern houses
Nico Van Der Meulen Architects

House Boz

Nico Van Der Meulen Architects
Nico Van Der Meulen Architects
Nico Van Der Meulen Architects

Next we have a lovely wooden-door garage, brightly illuminated under a second-storey volume of the home. 

3. Incorporated

House Basson, Orton Architects Orton Architects
Orton Architects

House Basson

Orton Architects
Orton Architects
Orton Architects

The garage at number 45 is well-integrated into the design style of the entire house

4. Angular design

Incredible modern house in the heart of Ballito, CA Architects CA Architects Modern houses
CA Architects

Incredible modern house in the heart of Ballito

CA Architects
CA Architects
CA Architects

This garage can be found behind an inital gate as entryway, meeting this plane at an angle. 

5. Natural inspiration

Project Completed by Liquid Landscapes, Liquid Landscapes Liquid Landscapes Front yard
Liquid Landscapes

Project Completed by Liquid Landscapes

Liquid Landscapes
Liquid Landscapes
Liquid Landscapes

This garage takes its cue from the natural elements around it, complementing the earthy colours. 

6. Streamlined

House Abo , Nico Van Der Meulen Architects Nico Van Der Meulen Architects Modern houses
Nico Van Der Meulen Architects

House Abo

Nico Van Der Meulen Architects
Nico Van Der Meulen Architects
Nico Van Der Meulen Architects

Here we have a garage which seems to blend in effortlessly with the rest of the facade. 

7. Depth of lighting

Concrete House Nico Van Der Meulen Architects Modern houses Concrete
Nico Van Der Meulen Architects

Concrete House

Nico Van Der Meulen Architects
Nico Van Der Meulen Architects
Nico Van Der Meulen Architects

This recessed garaged is strongly illuminated and creates a coherent look. 

8. Dynamic option

Kloof Road House , Nico Van Der Meulen Architects Nico Van Der Meulen Architects Modern houses
Nico Van Der Meulen Architects

Kloof Road House

Nico Van Der Meulen Architects
Nico Van Der Meulen Architects
Nico Van Der Meulen Architects

Here we have a garage which seems to be in motion itself, ensuring a strong dynamic appearance. 

9. Multiples

House Tsi , Nico Van Der Meulen Architects Nico Van Der Meulen Architects Modern houses
Nico Van Der Meulen Architects

House Tsi

Nico Van Der Meulen Architects
Nico Van Der Meulen Architects
Nico Van Der Meulen Architects

Here we have a set of doors in uniformity. 

10. Heavy colour

House Ber , Nico Van Der Meulen Architects Nico Van Der Meulen Architects Modern houses
Nico Van Der Meulen Architects

House Ber

Nico Van Der Meulen Architects
Nico Van Der Meulen Architects
Nico Van Der Meulen Architects

This black-door garag sets off very well against the white facade. 

11. Organic

House Brian , Nico Van Der Meulen Architects Nico Van Der Meulen Architects Modern houses
Nico Van Der Meulen Architects

House Brian

Nico Van Der Meulen Architects
Nico Van Der Meulen Architects
Nico Van Der Meulen Architects

The natural colours we see here makes for an organic and easy composition.

12. Structured

House Duk , Nico Van Der Meulen Architects Nico Van Der Meulen Architects Modern houses
Nico Van Der Meulen Architects

House Duk

Nico Van Der Meulen Architects
Nico Van Der Meulen Architects
Nico Van Der Meulen Architects

This strongly structured option is bold and assuring.

13. Material mix

House Tat , Nico Van Der Meulen Architects Nico Van Der Meulen Architects Modern houses
Nico Van Der Meulen Architects

House Tat

Nico Van Der Meulen Architects
Nico Van Der Meulen Architects
Nico Van Der Meulen Architects

The use of wood for the garage door contrast with the concrete, steel and stone of the building, making for a beautiful and varied effect. 

14. In line

House Sed , Nico Van Der Meulen Architects Nico Van Der Meulen Architects Modern houses
Nico Van Der Meulen Architects

House Sed

Nico Van Der Meulen Architects
Nico Van Der Meulen Architects
Nico Van Der Meulen Architects

These garage doors are measured and in line with the home's design. In addition, there is also plenty of pavement space for more cars to park when the owners are receiving visitors. 

House Fern , Nico Van Der Meulen Architects Nico Van Der Meulen Architects Modern houses
Nico Van Der Meulen Architects

House Fern

Nico Van Der Meulen Architects
Nico Van Der Meulen Architects
Nico Van Der Meulen Architects

15. Double beauty

House in Blair Atholl, Nico Van Der Meulen Architects Nico Van Der Meulen Architects Modern houses
Nico Van Der Meulen Architects

House in Blair Atholl

Nico Van Der Meulen Architects
Nico Van Der Meulen Architects
Nico Van Der Meulen Architects

These two garages facing one another creates and integrated parking area the neatly borders the entryway of the home. 

Well, there you have it, 15 incomparable South African garages. It almost makes you want to: build your own!

Which one was your favourite?

