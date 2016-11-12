15 garages from right here in South Africa

If you own a home, there is a great likelihood that you also own a motor vehicle. Here in South Africa, this is even more likely, due to our great reliance on automobile transportation and the relatively far distances between destinations.

If you own a car, you will need a place to keep it safely. Given, people are often content with simply parking their cars on the street or uncovered on their own property, but if you are looking for that extra sense of security and protection for your precious vehicle from weather and the elements, a garage is the way to go. Indeed, people work hard to be able to afford this privilege, and it is only natural to want to keep it in the best shape for the longest time possible.

The garage, however, is a feature which is often overlooked, and we would like to give it its due recognition. As we here at homify are proponents of local design whether it comes to homes, interiors, gardens, or garages, we have compiled a list of beautiful options from architects right here in South Africa. Come take a look at the best of local garage design…