12 ideas for a small and modern kitchen

So you have a small kitchen, and you’re looking for some fantastic ways to make it creative and unique, without skimping on chic style and personality? Many modern homes have smaller and more compact open plan living spaces that include the kitchen, living room and dining area, and we’ve taken 12 easy to copy ideas from a simple kitchen that are sure to make your own cooking space a gourmet dream. The architects opted for minimal lines, modern appliances and plenty of lighting. Now, let’s get inspired!