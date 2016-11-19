Your browser is out-of-date.

12 ideas for a small and modern kitchen

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
Blue & Cream Gloss Kitchen, Aberdare, South Wales, Hitchings & Thomas Ltd Hitchings & Thomas Ltd Modern kitchen Blue
So you have a small kitchen, and you’re looking for some fantastic ways to make it creative and unique, without skimping on chic style and personality? Many modern homes have smaller and more compact open plan living spaces that include the kitchen, living room and dining area, and we’ve taken 12 easy to copy ideas from a simple kitchen that are sure to make your own cooking space a gourmet dream. The architects opted for minimal lines, modern appliances and plenty of lighting. Now, let’s get inspired!

1. Spacious storage and multiple storage areas

Blue & Cream Gloss Kitchen, Aberdare, South Wales, Hitchings & Thomas Ltd Hitchings & Thomas Ltd Modern kitchen Blue
2. Colour contrast combination

Blue & Cream Gloss Kitchen, Aberdare, South Wales, Hitchings & Thomas Ltd Hitchings & Thomas Ltd Modern kitchen Blue
3. Comfortable, modern handles for the doors and drawers

Blue & Cream Gloss Kitchen, Aberdare, South Wales, Hitchings & Thomas Ltd Hitchings & Thomas Ltd Modern kitchen Blue
4. Brilliant and focused illumination

Blue & Cream Gloss Kitchen, Aberdare, South Wales, Hitchings & Thomas Ltd Hitchings & Thomas Ltd Modern kitchen Blue
5. Well-lit in each and every corner

Blue & Cream Gloss Kitchen, Aberdare, South Wales, Hitchings & Thomas Ltd Hitchings & Thomas Ltd Modern kitchen Blue
6. Electric stove with a sleek glass lid

Blue & Cream Gloss Kitchen, Aberdare, South Wales, Hitchings & Thomas Ltd Hitchings & Thomas Ltd Modern kitchen Blue
7. Double oven at eye-level

Blue & Cream Gloss Kitchen, Aberdare, South Wales, Hitchings & Thomas Ltd Hitchings & Thomas Ltd Modern kitchen Blue
8. Sleek and stylish extractor

Blue & Cream Gloss Kitchen, Aberdare, South Wales, Hitchings & Thomas Ltd Hitchings & Thomas Ltd Modern kitchen Blue
9. Simple space for laundry integrated in the kitchen

Blue & Cream Gloss Kitchen, Aberdare, South Wales, Hitchings & Thomas Ltd Hitchings & Thomas Ltd Modern kitchen Blue
10. Modern faucets included for a stylish sink

Blue & Cream Gloss Kitchen, Aberdare, South Wales, Hitchings & Thomas Ltd Hitchings & Thomas Ltd Modern kitchen Blue
11. Functional, modern ceramic floors for practicality

Blue & Cream Gloss Kitchen, Aberdare, South Wales, Hitchings & Thomas Ltd Hitchings & Thomas Ltd Modern kitchen Blue
The colour combination of this kitchen is sleek and sophisticated.

12. Excellent planning and layout for fresh air

Blue & Cream Gloss Kitchen, Aberdare, South Wales, Hitchings & Thomas Ltd Hitchings & Thomas Ltd Modern kitchen Blue
What did you think of this simply stylish kitchen?

