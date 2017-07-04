Home improvement: 8 easy steps to your own pergola

Building a pergola might seem like a complicated task, but it's actually one of the tasks you can manage in a weekend without bringing out too many woodworking skills.

A pergola is an open roof garden structure set on posts great for encouraging the growth of trailing plants such as wisteria.

Pergolas don’t provide much shelter from the rain, and won’t necessarily provide much shade from the sun either, so why bother building one?

Well, aesthetically they’re amazing. A Pergola can serve to define outdoor space, such delineating a walkway, or create a focal point for your garden.

Plus, you don’t have to be a carpenter to create one! Today we’re going to show you how you can build your own pergola in a few simple steps. Let’s get started…