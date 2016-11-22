The beautiful mountain home so perfect you'll have a heart attack

Today on homify 360°, we set foot on the other side of the world—Belo Horizonte, Brazil – where a spectacular structure awaits us.
What makes this house so amazing? Well, it’s a combination of different things, really. It’s the fantastic floor plan that spans more than 700 m²; it’s its commitment to contemporary design and modern luxury; but most importantly, it is the views that this house enjoys that really sets it apart from any other.
Set in a rural location that is surrounded by mountains, this house was built on a sloping landscape that makes it tower out over the lush forest below – and with a magnificent terrace as the one you’re about to see, it means the inhabitants get a “tree house” vibe every time they look out over the scenery far below.
Let’s start this tour immediately!
Typical of the modern design, this home flaunts a myriad of straight lines and sharp edges, as can be noted at the driveway entrance seen above. These geometric shapes and layouts provide a strong contrast with the wild forest surrounding the house, making it stand out even more.
The terrace is located on the other side of the house, where the landscape is sloping downwards – and it is here where the best views are enjoyed.
Here, an expansive deck of white concrete runs alongside the sleek polished floors of the home in a mixture of indoor and outdoor space. To complete this scenic layout, a long and narrow pool is added on the side, adding a blue and cool lushness that allows you a first-row seat of that magnificent view stretched out before you.
Under the shelter on the far end, the pool ends near a neat selection of patio furniture where these fortunate residents can enjoy the mighty forest views.
Here you can see how that stunning view was achieved. Built on a steep hill, this angular home enjoys a prime vantage point over the forest below, with a grassy slope adding an abundance of bushes and shrubs to complete the lush landscape setting.
Notice how the house's windows are concentrated in the upper areas of the structure, placing windows in the spots most lightly to receive natural light.
With rich wood flooring and a 360° surrounding of treetops, this modern home is definitely the much more lavish version of a tree house!
To contrast with the green lushness outside, the interiors rely on soft and earthy neutrals for the décor and furniture. Plush sofas, elegant tables, polished floors, and ultra contemporary lighting fixtures all bring a strong sense of modern style to the picture, making for a unique and very comfortable setting to enjoy that stunning view in style.
The elongated dining table in this open-plan layout flaunts a very formal look (almost businesslike) with a very glossy top that provides a perfect reflection of the exterior landscape.
In addition to this, the generous windows also play their part in ensuring that the lush scenery and bright natural lighting become part and parcel of the interior setting.
This bathroom is fit for a king, as it offers more room than most apartments! The mirror on the left teases us with a well-stocked walk-in closet (undoubtedly as stylish as the house itself), while the bathroom opted for a best-of-the-best selection in terms of décor and materials.
We’re talking polished granite, a giant porcelain tub, hardwood floors, a stunning indoor garden spot, and generous glass panes that continue to bring that lush view indoors.
The second we walk into the bedroom, our relaxation levels rise. That is undoubtedly due to the soft colour scheme, with dusty golds ensuring a tranquil vibe, although the super lavish décor pieces (soft rug, flowing drapes) definitely also have something to do with it.
With a low-lying bed, this room is designed to look as soothing and peaceful as possible – and that private balcony isn’t half bad either!
Can we just stay here forever?
