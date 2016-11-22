The beautiful mountain home so perfect you'll have a heart attack

Today on homify 360°, we set foot on the other side of the world—Belo Horizonte, Brazil – where a spectacular structure awaits us.

What makes this house so amazing? Well, it’s a combination of different things, really. It’s the fantastic floor plan that spans more than 700 m²; it’s its commitment to contemporary design and modern luxury; but most importantly, it is the views that this house enjoys that really sets it apart from any other.

Set in a rural location that is surrounded by mountains, this house was built on a sloping landscape that makes it tower out over the lush forest below – and with a magnificent terrace as the one you’re about to see, it means the inhabitants get a “tree house” vibe every time they look out over the scenery far below.

Let’s start this tour immediately!