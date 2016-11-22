​The South African home built for a couple and their young son

As you may know, homify 360°’s portfolio if filled to the brim with exceptional and varied architectural examples. From classic to country, and Mediterranean to Scandinavian, our collections differ widely based on location, clients’ tastes, available resources, climate, professional opinion, and, of course, the chosen style of the structure.

Today’s discovery keeps it local and lekker with a modern abode located in Ballito. Spacious layouts, strong colour schemes, eye-catching patterns, and a lavish ambience seem to be the order of the day with this creation—and we just love it!

Let’s take a look.