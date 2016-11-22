​The South African home built for a couple and their young son

As you may know, homify 360°’s portfolio if filled to the brim with exceptional and varied architectural examples. From classic to country, and Mediterranean to Scandinavian, our collections differ widely based on location, clients’ tastes, available resources, climate, professional opinion, and, of course, the chosen style of the structure.
Today’s discovery keeps it local and lekker with a modern abode located in Ballito. Spacious layouts, strong colour schemes, eye-catching patterns, and a lavish ambience seem to be the order of the day with this creation—and we just love it!
Let’s take a look.
The living room definitely knows the importance of clean space, for not only does it treat us to ample legroom for movement, but also lots of open patches on the walls – a very clever move in order to avoid the cluttered look.
Dark neutrals dominate the colour scheme, yet the overall look of the room is bright and welcoming, thanks to the white walls and ceiling, light stone-grey flooring, and the abundance of fresh natural light streaming indoors.
The terrace is ideal for when we just want to lounge around and enjoy the fresh air, and those plush-pillowed seats look so inviting.
A decent selection of potted plants adds to the fresh ambience, going so well together with the wooden-clad deck.
The ideal spot to enjoy a morning coffee and an evening wine, don’t you agree?
This house may be for adults – and designed by them too – but there is also a strong commitment to keeping a fun and playful element in the kids’ rooms. This little bench bed sports colourful and patterned linen that combine just magically with the vibrant wall art.
Locating the main bedroom, we are delighted to see that the interior design scheme has returned to a more mature and stylish form. Timber panels do a superb job of conjuring up a contemporary headboard, contrasting most effectively (material-, pattern-, and colour wise) with those plush pillows on the bed.
And of course one wants a soft underfoot feeling in the bedroom, especially just after waking up in the mornings, which is why this fabulous rug was inserted.
