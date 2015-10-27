Great furniture ideas for small spaces

Double-story homes, mansions and large properties often don't make much sense size-wise or financially, especially if you live in a bustling city. Smaller is the latest in functional and fashionable design.

Think about the money saved on purchasing the property as well as the money usually blown on electricity and water for a larger house. Trendy apartments or compact townhouses are not only a huge saving on the pocket but are often positioned much closer to offices, restaurants, entertainment spots and the area's nightlife.

There are also several other advantages to a down-scaled living environment, including how much easier it is to maintain and look after. It's smaller to clean, needs less furniture and requires far less energy and time. There is no space for gathering tons of clutter or excess furniture and decorating is much quicker.

All that is needed for the perfect, small house is the right furniture and an eye for design.