Before and after: 5 bedrooms that underwent a legendary transformation

There is one basic piece of furniture that is essential for a bedroom. It's of course, the bed!

Minimalist designs often apply to bedrooms. However, if you want a harmonious and stylish bedroom, you may need far more than just a mattress and the appropriate bedding. If you want to relax in your perfect little space, you need a few carefully selected pieces of furniture for your bedroom that are simply fabulous.

As proof of just how gorgeous a bedroom can we be, today at homify, we have put together five bedrooms that underwent amazing transformations. We will see how a bedroom is so much more than a bed as well as how some old-fashioned and even creepy bedrooms can be turned into the most stylish and sophisticated rooms!