A small home perfect for a family, built for R500,000

At homify, we are big fans of Japanese architecture and design. It is simple, intentional and inevitably beautiful.

Which is why we are delighted to bring you this project today, where these design professionals have created a simple wooden home that merges country-style with a very modern and contemporary design.

This little home is going to charm the socks off of you today, showing how the little details go a very long way. We will also learn how beautiful wood can be as a material in both the inside and the outside of a home.

Let's take a look at this special family home and learn how we can bring a little bit of personality and charm to our own homes!