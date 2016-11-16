A simple family home made from a shipping container

Today at homify, we are going to visit an extraordinary home that is simple yet incredibly stylish.
Design professionals AD + Arquitectura have designed a home that takes on cubic proportions, with simple colours and clean lines. As we explore the home from the outside in, we will see how there is a strong connection between the interior and exterior spaces as well as how function and style collide.
Henry Wadsworth Longfellow once said,
In character, in manner, in style, in all things, the supreme excellence is simplicity.
This gorgeous piece of architecture and incredible interior design will prove just how excellent simplicity is.
Let's take a look!
In this image, we can see how the design takes on cubic shapes, where the designers have played with the space available to them. They've used the horizontal and the vertical planes to create a very unique, contemporary and modern structure.
Don't you love the single cube resting on the flat roof of the bottom level?
We can also see that beautiful connection between the interior and exterior spaces thanks to the large glass windows and doors that are featured throughout the facade.
While this house isn't quite complete yet, we can see just how beautiful it is going to look with the simple white tones and clean lines contrasting beautifully with the gorgeous greenery that surrounds the home.
In this image, we can see how the connection between the interior and exterior spaces is incredibly strong.
The front of the home opens up onto a gorgeous wooden terrace, which is sheltered thanks to the roof that protrudes out over it. This makes for a great spot for dining in the fresh air, enjoying a book in the sunshine or simply drinking a morning cup of coffee has the sun comes up. The benefit of a terrace is that it extends the living space both visually and physically, making for a larger home with more spaces to interact.
Wood is a great material for the flooring of a space like this as it is durable as well as cost-effective. It also gives a touch of rustic charm to the design of the home.
Even the upstairs of the home features large glass windows, allowing the home to be flooded with natural light.
Natural light is a huge advantage to any modern home. These include:
1. Naturally regulating the temperature of the home.
2. Warming up the interior of the home, without needing artificial heating sources.
3. Creating a space that looks bright and light, which immediately makes it look more appealing and larger.
Have a look at these: Tips for how to bathe your home in natural light.
If we examine the upstairs window a bit more closely, we can see that sliding doors open up onto the roof, allowing for a whole new space for enjoying fresh air and sunshine. This is a slightly more private area and would work for a bedroom or upstairs family room, connecting it to the outdoors.
We can also see how the simple white and grey tones make for a very effective design that is elegant, subtle and striking all at the same time.
Tip: If you have children, it would be a good idea to install banisters on your roof terrace.
The interior of the home takes on the same neutral tones that we saw throughout the exterior space, bringing together white and grey tones with a touch of wood.
The minimalist design is most striking here, however, where the designers have made the most of storage space. In fact, underneath the stairs, they have built a full set of cupboards. This allows all personal items, shoes, books and other objects to be stored neatly out of sight.
This is a great tip for any home! Keep only the most functional of items on display and your home will always look sleek and savvy.
In a minimalist home, you want your functional items to double up as decor items. Stairs are a great example! They shouldn't simply be overlooked as a element to get you from Point A to Point B.
Wood is a wonderful material to use for the staircase as it adds a touch of warmth to a neutral toned design and is very hardy. It won't undergo too much wear and tear as the family marches up and down the stairs on a regular basis.
The glass banister is also very savvy, ensuring that the staircase doesn't look too chunky.
Have a look at these wooden staircases that wow for inspiration!
In this room, we see another example of how the designers have made the most of smart storage. They've created a gorgeous little bookshelf, which is surrounded by closed cupboards. This allows them to put the necessary items on display and keep other items hidden behind closed doors.
Books are a great element to keep on display as they bring a bit of colour and personal charm to the room. They're also a good talking point!
Have a look at these really clever storage solutions for small homes to see how you can improve storage in your house. Remember that simple is the way to go!