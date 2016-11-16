A simple family home made from a shipping container

Today at homify, we are going to visit an extraordinary home that is simple yet incredibly stylish.

Design professionals AD + Arquitectura have designed a home that takes on cubic proportions, with simple colours and clean lines. As we explore the home from the outside in, we will see how there is a strong connection between the interior and exterior spaces as well as how function and style collide.

Henry Wadsworth Longfellow once said, In character, in manner, in style, in all things, the supreme excellence is simplicity.

This gorgeous piece of architecture and incredible interior design will prove just how excellent simplicity is.

Let's take a look!