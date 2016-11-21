Your browser is out-of-date.

10 Johannesburg homes that are simple and extraordinary at the same time

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
House in Kloof Road , Nico Van Der Meulen Architects Nico Van Der Meulen Architects Modern living room
Johannesburg, South Africa is a hub of commerce, glitz and fast-paced living, but what do people living in this land-locked province come home to? In this homify feature, we visit 10 fantastic homes in Johannesburg that are simple, spacious and just extraordinary. The suburbs of this city range from wealthy and elite to simple living spaces with panoramic views. Let's get inspired by these lovely modern homes and the architects that have planned them so perfectly.

1. Calming and neutral

Residence Naidoo, FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS Modern houses
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS

Residence Naidoo

FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS

A fantastic modern home such as this would be a pleasure to come home to. The neutral colour exterior, along with the wooden detail is classic and elegant, while the lighting is chic and inviting. This structure definitely has aesthetic appeal for those minimalist home admirers.

2. Where to begin

House in Kloof Road , Nico Van Der Meulen Architects Nico Van Der Meulen Architects Modern houses
Nico Van Der Meulen Architects

House in Kloof Road

Nico Van Der Meulen Architects
Nico Van Der Meulen Architects
Nico Van Der Meulen Architects

The Kloof Road house is attractive, sophisticated and an eye-catching sight from all perspectives. The darker colour exterior is fascinating, while each corner of this spacious home is interesting.

3. Sunkissed

Bedfordview, Spiro Couyadis Architects Spiro Couyadis Architects Modern houses
Spiro Couyadis Architects

Bedfordview

Spiro Couyadis Architects
Spiro Couyadis Architects
Spiro Couyadis Architects

This home in Bedfordview has sunshine and the night's sky in mind. The sensational windows on the upper level of the structure prove that this home would be a cosy space at any time of day.

4. Simply hidden

Fourways Gardens, Spiro Couyadis Architects Spiro Couyadis Architects Country style house
Spiro Couyadis Architects

Fourways Gardens

Spiro Couyadis Architects
Spiro Couyadis Architects
Spiro Couyadis Architects

While many of the main features of this Johannesburg home are hidden, the neutral colour decor and textured external wall creates a fantastic effect of modernity.

5. The new prefab

Exterior A4AC Architects Modern houses
A4AC Architects

Exterior

A4AC Architects
A4AC Architects
A4AC Architects

Prefabricated homes are becoming increasingly popular in South Africa, with many prospective homeowners opting for this cost effective, eco-friendly and stylish option. This prefab, however, has striking written all over it, its geometric lines and brilliant colour add a character to the design.

6. In the woods

New residence Nieuwoudt Architects Scandinavian style houses Bricks
Nieuwoudt Architects

New residence

Nieuwoudt Architects
Nieuwoudt Architects
Nieuwoudt Architects

A modern home in the woods is a universal means to enjoy for a natural environment and crisp fresh air.

7. Double storey splendour

Timber House Renovation Nieuwoudt Architects Country style house Wood Grey
Nieuwoudt Architects

Timber House Renovation

Nieuwoudt Architects
Nieuwoudt Architects
Nieuwoudt Architects

This contemporary home has a double storey space… perfect for a family. While the exterior has brilliant wooden rustic features for an authentic effect.

8. Sleek and stylish exterior

Off the grid house South Africa A4AC Architects Modern houses Metal Red Off the grid,modern house,container house,container house
A4AC Architects

Off the grid house South Africa

A4AC Architects
A4AC Architects
A4AC Architects

The modern house featured here has been built into a slope, allowing for unbelievable views of the horizon and a welcoming atmosphere.

9. Glazed exterior

Alterations & Additions to house in Parkhurst, Johannesburg, 4D AND A ARCHITECTS 4D AND A ARCHITECTS Eclectic style houses steel school windows
4D AND A ARCHITECTS

Alterations & Additions to house in Parkhurst, Johannesburg

4D AND A ARCHITECTS
4D AND A ARCHITECTS
4D AND A ARCHITECTS

Glass doors for the entrance will fill a home with natural lighting, fresh air and a friendly environment.

10. Transparency throughout

House Abo , Nico Van Der Meulen Architects Nico Van Der Meulen Architects Modern houses
Nico Van Der Meulen Architects

House Abo

Nico Van Der Meulen Architects
Nico Van Der Meulen Architects
Nico Van Der Meulen Architects

The last home we visit is made up of volume of glass, beams and frames, which allow for views of the exterior to be enjoyed from all angles and maintaining a sunkissed appearance, warm ambiance at any time of the day. If you need to work on the illumination of your home, then these are: 5 ideas to light up the exterior of your home (that look great!)

Which of these Johannesburg homes do you most admire?

