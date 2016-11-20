21 pictures of wardrobes you can easily copy in one weekend

You're running out of space to store your clothing, accessories and essentials, and are in need of a drastic wardrobe overhaul to maintain order. Well, the 21 wardrobe pictures in this feature will definitely create some fantastic storage alternatives for you… in no time. So whether it's a built-in closet to mask the chaos, a simple cupboard for those coats and evening gowns or even a completely new dressing room, our interior designers have something to suit your needs. Becoming organised doesn't need to leave you in a panic, and these gorgeous storage ideas will help you sort your life and closet, and therefore your entire home. Let's see how!