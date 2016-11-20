Your browser is out-of-date.

21 pictures of wardrobes you can easily copy in one weekend

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
casa 10, J J Scandinavian style bedroom
You're running out of space to store your clothing, accessories and essentials, and are in need of a drastic wardrobe overhaul to maintain order. Well, the 21 wardrobe pictures in this feature will definitely create some fantastic storage alternatives for you… in no time. So whether it's a built-in closet to mask the chaos, a simple cupboard for those coats and evening gowns or even a completely new dressing room, our interior designers have something to suit your needs. Becoming organised doesn't need to leave you in a panic, and these gorgeous storage ideas will help you sort your life and closet, and therefore your entire home. Let's see how!

1. The simplest storage solution is often the easiest, go for a closet that fits into the niche of your wall and add some drawers for small items and accessories.

APARTAMENTO APINAGÉS, Zoom Urbanismo Arquitetura e Design Zoom Urbanismo Arquitetura e Design Eclectic style bedroom
Zoom Urbanismo Arquitetura e Design

2. Be creative with unused space. An attic dressing room with built-in cupboards can solve all your off-season clothing clutter problems.

Begehbarer Kleiderschrank unter Schräge, meine möbelmanufaktur GmbH meine möbelmanufaktur GmbH Modern dressing room
meine möbelmanufaktur GmbH

3. The simplest closet is the easiest solution, so if there's an unused corner in your bedroom than incorporate some chic shelving.

Таунхаус в Подмосковье, Студия авторского дизайна ASHE Home Студия авторского дизайна ASHE Home Eclectic style dressing rooms
Студия авторского дизайна ASHE Home

4. Boxes can do wonders for storage in your closet, and drawers are essential for those smaller items that you need to keep track of too.

MI VESTIDOR GRANGE, Grange México Grange México Modern dressing room Solid Wood Wood effect
Grange México

5. If you're a collector of shoes, then it's vital to have space to store your favourites while keeping them on display too.

Full House Renovation with Crittall Extension, London, HollandGreen HollandGreen Modern dressing room
HollandGreen

Full House Renovation with Crittall Extension, London

6. Convert an unused room can become a lovely walk-in closet.

Vestidores, TODOMADERA ESTEPONA TODOMADERA ESTEPONA Modern dressing room
TODOMADERA ESTEPONA

Keep your bedroom tidy and uncluttered with very little extra features and a gorgeous sleek appearance, store all clothing in a walk-in closet.

7. A small apartment will have very little extra space, only include a bed and some lighting and go for this apt storage space.

Apartamento masculino em Curitiba, Evviva Bertolini Evviva Bertolini Modern dressing room
Evviva Bertolini

8. New doors can make a major difference to an old cupboard, so why not save space with sliding doors?

Maison agrandie et rénovée de tous cotés, agence MGA architecte DPLG agence MGA architecte DPLG Modern dressing room
agence MGA architecte DPLG

9. Organise the walk-in closet with shelves and railings.

Appartement 48m², Lise Compain Lise Compain Modern dressing room
Lise Compain

10. Achieve a masculine effect with this darker wooden storage unit.

Дизайн-проект квартиры для молодого архитектора, Катя Волкова Катя Волкова Industrial style dressing room
Катя Волкова

11. A small bedroom with a shabby chic style can be enhanced with some vintage ladders and shelves for storage.

casa 10, J J Scandinavian style bedroom
J

12. Dramatic floor sweeping curtains are great for an old fashioned dressing room decor.

Каменный лофт, CO:interior CO:interior Industrial style bedroom
CO:interior

13. Sleek glazing makes a sensational divider between the bedroom and closet area.

Apartamento para homem solteiro, dsgnduo dsgnduo Modern style bedroom
dsgnduo

14. Simple doors to hide the clutter combined with a neutral colour decor for a minimalist detail.

Ein Traum wird wahr: Ihr begehbarer Kleiderschrank, Elfa Deutschland GmbH Elfa Deutschland GmbH Modern dressing room Glass Brown
Elfa Deutschland GmbH

15. An open plan closet with shelves, railings and drawers are the perfect storage solution for a spacious bedroom or dressing room.

Begehbarer Kleiderschrank, Regalraum GmbH Regalraum GmbH Modern dressing room
Regalraum GmbH

16. Mirrored cupboard doors can do wonders for enhancing space in a small room, while also keeping all the disorder out of sight.

Begehbare Kleiderschränke, Müller Wohnart Müller Wohnart Dressing roomStorage Engineered Wood White
Müller Wohnart

17. For an authentic antique look, go for vintage cupboards that evoke a dramatic effect of classic charm.

MI VESTIDOR GRANGE, Grange México Grange México Modern dressing room Solid Wood Black
Grange México

18. An open closet with neutral colour decor is perfect for that Bohemian bedroom filled with fresh air and sunshine.

Piso en el Eixample de Barcelona. 2013, Deu i Deu Deu i Deu Eclectic style dressing rooms
Deu i Deu

19. An eclectic pattern on an old wardrobe adds some fascinating detail.

homify Classic style corridor, hallway and stairs
homify

20. There's no better way to store your intimates, love letters and favourite perfumes than a chest of drawers, and this pastel blue choice is pretty and elegant.

morningside apartment, BHD Interiors BHD Interiors Classic style bedroom
BHD Interiors

morningside apartment

21. Hang it

Apartament w Gdyni 2012, formativ. indywidualne projekty wnętrz formativ. indywidualne projekty wnętrz Modern dressing room
formativ. indywidualne projekty wnętrz

Sticking some door knobs to the wall of your closet for your coats, bags and scarves is a fabulous way to free up shelf space. These 20 smart and affordable wardrobe ideas (that are easy to copy!) are just as useful.

Do you have a favourite wardrobe design?

