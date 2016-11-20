21 pictures of wardrobes you can easily copy in one weekend

You're running out of space to store your clothing, accessories and essentials, and are in need of a drastic wardrobe overhaul to maintain order. Well, the 21 wardrobe pictures in this feature will definitely create some fantastic storage alternatives for you… in no time. So whether it's a built-in closet to mask the chaos, a simple cupboard for those coats and evening gowns or even a completely new dressing room, our interior designers have something to suit your needs. Becoming organised doesn't need to leave you in a panic, and these gorgeous storage ideas will help you sort your life and closet, and therefore your entire home. Let's see how!
Keep your bedroom tidy and uncluttered with very little extra features and a gorgeous sleek appearance, store all clothing in a walk-in closet.
Sticking some door knobs to the wall of your closet for your coats, bags and scarves is a fabulous way to free up shelf space. These 20 smart and affordable wardrobe ideas (that are easy to copy!) are just as useful.