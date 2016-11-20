The elegant Ballito home (with ideas to copy)

In this edition of homify 360, we visit a lovely South African home in the seaside town of Ballito, Kwa Zulu Natal. The spacious villa located in the iconic Brettenwood Estate has sensational architecture, an elegant interior and simple details that take it to the next level. It's filled with light and fresh air from all angles, making it a comfortable and enjoyable space to live in. The architects opted for a relaxing atmosphere, neutral colours and spectacular lighting in their creation of the gorgeous home, which is only a stone's throw away from the ocean and Durban's infamous golden mile beaches. Ballito is the ultimate vacation spot in the province, offering a quiet small town ambiance that doesn't skimp on sights, history and of course modern living.