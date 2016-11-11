13 top tips for small gardens

Landscaping professionals are very talented individuals with an important skillset when it comes to improving the quality of our homes and the standard of our lives. Here at homify, we love gardeners and all the incredible projects that they oversee and nurture. However, for those in-between times, when just a little self-maintenance is needed, wouldn't it be great to have access to their expertise while not having to go to extensive costs?

How much mulch is too much? How much watering does your garden, with its specific mix of plants, actually need? These are the kinds of questions that are really pertinent for your approach to gardening, but nobody wants to give you the answers for free, apart from us! Below, we have included 13 gardening secrets that are known to all in the trade, but are not always apparent to your average homeowner. Take a look at these handy tips and see if we've tackled everything you've been wondering about…