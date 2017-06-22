Home improvement: 7 affordable pools for small spaces

If you've got a small garden or patio, you might think that the addition of a pool is ill-advised. Well, we're here to prove the opposite to you…

First there were regular houses, then we were treated to prefabricated ones. Now design evolution is presenting to us: prefabricated pools! And yes, they are basically the same as prefab homes.

Prefabricated pools are manufactured and constructed away from your house, meaning it’s a basic matter of picking the design you want, and then having it installed in your desired location. As they are not being physically built in your back yard (or wherever you want to place a pool), it means you cut down on both installation time and –costs.

So, with summer already winking at us here in South Africa, let’s dive further into this cool new world of prefab pools!