The South African coastal home you've always dreamed of

When it comes to interior design, just like all things in life, there are a couple of “dos” and a few “don’ts” to be aware of. Well, today’s discovery here on homify 360° definitely ticked all the “do” boxes, for the end result is a sleek and ultra stylish home that flaunts magnificent interiors.
Even though we are only privy to a select few areas (such as the living room and dining are), we can already appreciate the efforts that went into creating this spectacular beauty – a “less is more” approach that manages to stay far away from a too-clean look, thanks to the choices in colours and décor pieces.
And best of all? It’s located right here in South Africa, created by one of our very own talented interior designers!
Take a look!
The living room simply has us floored with its commitment to style. Sleek sofas, harsh lines, sharp corners, and a colour palette that pulls no punches – this room makes interior design look very easy!
Notice that, although the majority of the colour palette is a bit dark, the room looks anything but. That’s thanks to the generous windows inserted on both sides of the room, as well as select tones brought into the space, such as the white ceiling, the light timber adorning the area behind the TV, etc.
The design style of the room is a definite mix between modern and industrial, with select décor and furniture elements seemingly combining both styles in one setting. For example, the side tables next to the sofa use the right materials and tones for the industrial style, yet the shape is regarded as more modern (even minimalist, as it helps to enhance the visual spaciousness of the surroundings).
Delicate little keepsakes add a touch of both elegance and a homely look.
A few feet behind the living room we locate the dining area, boasting the exact same colours as the living area. A sturdy looking wooden table grabs attention as the centre of the dining space, framed neatly by contemporary chairs that look both comfortable and attractive.
Kudos to the designers of that ceiling light, which adds a visual surprise into this space that is dominated by straight lines. What a treat!
Part and parcel of the open-plan layout is the kitchen, conveniently situated right behind the dining area (fortunately for the cook/host, who doesn’t have to carry a multitude of dishes very far).
The kitchen cabinetry seem to support the lighter levels of the colour scheme, adding softer tones into the space which become quite striking when compared with the dark wall at the back.
The bathroom enjoys a slightly more lavish approach to interior design, as noted by that fantastic wallpaper. However, it manages to stray from the classic style, as the rest of the elements (from the mirror and the sink to the floating shelf beneath) continue to support the contemporary design quite remarkably.
And seeing as the colour scheme of the open-plan living area was so successful, why would they have opted for anything else in here?
Now this is a closet! A multitude of drawers, shelves and hanging areas, clad in the same dusty tone as other wooden surfaces seen throughout the house, conjures up a fabulous selection of spaces for even the most victorious shopaholic.
Although this room is not 100% completed yet (hanging rods still need to be added to the closets), we have no trouble appreciating the potential and look of the current space.
The divine walk-in closet forms part of the bathroom, as a sleek tub stands waiting a mere few feet away. The earthy colour scheme of this space was a fantastic choice, as it will form the perfect backdrop for the forthcoming textiles and accessories, regardless of their colours and patterns.
Want a more beautiful bathroom quicker (and cheaper). Then see here how you can: Save time (and money) renovating your bathroom.