The South African coastal home you've always dreamed of

When it comes to interior design, just like all things in life, there are a couple of “dos” and a few “don’ts” to be aware of. Well, today’s discovery here on homify 360° definitely ticked all the “do” boxes, for the end result is a sleek and ultra stylish home that flaunts magnificent interiors.

Even though we are only privy to a select few areas (such as the living room and dining are), we can already appreciate the efforts that went into creating this spectacular beauty – a “less is more” approach that manages to stay far away from a too-clean look, thanks to the choices in colours and décor pieces.

And best of all? It’s located right here in South Africa, created by one of our very own talented interior designers!

Take a look!