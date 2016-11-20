The small house with a big secret (your jaw will drop!)

You know what they say about property: location, location, location. And with space seemingly approaching the endangered species list just about everywhere, a perfect and spacious location is becoming more difficult to accomplish these days.

That is exactly what the architects of today’s homify 360° discovery faced, yet they didn’t let that stop them. They got into creative gear, turned that problem into a challenge, and succeeded admirably in constructing a house on a tiny site that not only looks and feels quiet spacious, but is also quite a looker – both inside and outside.

Let’s see the stunning end results.