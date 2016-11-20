This tiny home was built for a couple as their wedding present

Those of us who have kids might remember the good old days when windows were clean, glass vases weren’t broken, and no toys littered the living room floor (and the hallway, and the kitchen). Yes, with having little ones comes a slight departure from elegant living spaces, as they aren’t too practical for those smudgy little fingers.

But today we finally stumble across a home that is child-friendly, but also flaunts a supreme sense of modern style. This adorable family home is the brainchild of Home Style Toto, an architectural firm located in Seoul, South Korea, and from the get-go it presents all the right touches to raise a little family.

We’re talking colourful interiors (but not too vibrant), open spaces, and kid-friendly areas all around.

Want to see?