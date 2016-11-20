This tiny home was built for a couple as their wedding present

Those of us who have kids might remember the good old days when windows were clean, glass vases weren’t broken, and no toys littered the living room floor (and the hallway, and the kitchen). Yes, with having little ones comes a slight departure from elegant living spaces, as they aren’t too practical for those smudgy little fingers.
But today we finally stumble across a home that is child-friendly, but also flaunts a supreme sense of modern style. This adorable family home is the brainchild of Home Style Toto, an architectural firm located in Seoul, South Korea, and from the get-go it presents all the right touches to raise a little family.
We’re talking colourful interiors (but not too vibrant), open spaces, and kid-friendly areas all around.
Want to see?
Doesn’t this house boast such a charming U-shape from the outside? But don’t overlook the clever accessories to ensure never-ending fun for both adult and child. There’s a fire pit on the left, complete with a long bench for the little ones to pile onto; a covered braai area on the right; and lots of running- and playing spots for the kiddies, including a sand pit next to the awning.
The designers of this modern dream home have included quite a few relaxation spots for Mom and Dad throughout the house as well, including this superb little reading bench next to a window. This leisure spot located in a niche setting definitely becomes a focal point of the room, as it is highlighted by a wall coated in sunflower yellow.
Notice how this chosen colour gives the modern living room a bright pop without seeming too childish.
And of course a plush rug has been added for the little ones’ floor time adventures.
We definitely agree that it is much more fun to sit on a comfortable bench than a narrow dining chair, especially when you’re still quite little. These designers seem to agree, for they have added a soft-top bench with some colourful scatter cushions for extra eye-catching effect.
Add a light lime green to the wall, and this room feels even more playful than the living space.
A loft space has been added right across from the main entrance, which is why its colour palette is slightly more muted than the rest of the interiors. Notice the free-standing sink in the bottom corner – that’s simply so Mom and Dad can keep an eye on the little ones while washing their hands.
Notice the tiny details that, although child-friendly, still manage to catapult this house into an adult and modern style, like the timber-clad niche setting next to the sink with the potted plant. And the oh-so contemporary ceiling light. And even those modern metal-and-timber railings framing the loft and ensuring safety first.
The area right underneath the loft has been designed to be a cute little play pen for the kiddies, complete with desks for drawing and homework, and even a piano.
But even more important is the spacious layout of the room, ensuring lots of legroom for crawling, rolling, jumping, and anything else to deplete those energy levels!
We just love those short green chairs, complete with a heart design which adds a charming touch to this space dedicated to children.
You really didn’t expect rainbows to be painted on the walls of the main suite, did you? Nevertheless, through the clever use of colours and shapes, the parents’ room still manages to present a look that is simultaneously modern and playful.
And don’t ignore those high ceilings, emphasised charmingly by the triangular window at the top. It's quite a unique feature, and provides a modern contrast to the more traditional chandeliers next to it.
And look: another window reading spot (coated in a cheerful candy red), ideal for some leisure time when the kids are safely tucked in bed!
The architects have really outdone themselves with this optimum layout, like making terrific use of the attic area’s shorter space by turning it into a playroom. A bookshelf has been added to the wall and filled with a multitude of books for story time, getting those young minds into some creative thinking from an early age.
The top of the bookshelf serves as a seating area, as well as a collection spot for some of the other toys and accessories, like the globe.
What a perfect little kid-friendly house that also treats the adults to a fabulous layout and style!
Don’t miss these: Fantastic bedroom ideas your child will love.