10 small pools that fit in your yard

With the South African summer firmly upon us, we would all like to spend time outside enjoying the sunshine, fresh air and fun atmosphere. But, you shouldn’t think that an amazing swimming pool isn't possible in your garden too, in time for the holiday season. Just because your backyard is compact, doesn’t mean you cannot add a space to splash while you work on your tan or enjoy a delightful barbecue with family and friends. In this Ideabook, we look at 10 amazing small pools that will be perfect in a petite yard.