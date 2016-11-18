10 small pools that fit in your yard

With the South African summer firmly upon us, we would all like to spend time outside enjoying the sunshine, fresh air and fun atmosphere. But, you shouldn’t think that an amazing swimming pool isn't possible in your garden too, in time for the holiday season. Just because your backyard is compact, doesn’t mean you cannot add a space to splash while you work on your tan or enjoy a delightful barbecue with family and friends. In this Ideabook, we look at 10 amazing small pools that will be perfect in a petite yard.
A swimming pool works as a comfortable escape from the sweltering heat. Utilise the full garden area to get the best pool for your family, however make sure to contact a professional to evaluate that your soil is the correct consistency for a pool before you begin with any construction.
A small yard, with a petite swimming pool means the depth should be about 1.5 metres, but remember to factor in the steps and railing too. And always leave plenty of space between the shallowest and deepest part of the pool.
Aesthetics is one of the most important aspects of building any part of the home, whether it be exterior or interior. A large fountain or some decorative vegetation could be the perfect unique feature to make your pool original.
If your job is rather stressful, your home needs to be a tranquil escape. So why not revamp that rooftop or balcony of that high rise city apartment with a stylish swimming pool, and enjoy the calming and refreshing breeze when you head home?
Take advantage of the ability to splash, relax and even socialise in the comfort and privacy of your home. But, take care to maintain and clean your swimming pool regularly too. Remove any insects, plants and debris as quickly as you see it, and empty your filter on a weekly basis.
The best pool doesn’t need to be in a spacious yard, grandeur can be added to a compact space, but it may just require some imagination and creativity. Opt for some greenery and of course a perfect layout and that petite pool will make for a pleasant experience.
Part of having a swimming pool, means considering the possibilities, accidents and danger that may arise. So always pre-empt incidents, especially with small children around.
Everyone likes the idea of having something that is one of a kind. Make your pool a comfortable and chic modern feature, and you’ll wow prospective home buyers when you plan to see.
A beautiful pool needs to be comfortable and relaxing, so enhance that tranquil environment with seating, vegetation and sun loungers to optimise space for drinks and tanning.
We’ve reached the end of this Ideabook, but the final pool we visit is the epitome of tranquillity and breathtaking detail, with neutral colours, the brilliance of the blue pool and a lovely wooden deck making up the features of this space. Here are 10 pools perfect for small yards to consider.