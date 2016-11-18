Your browser is out-of-date.

17 beautiful homes with high, secure walls (you know why)

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
CASA XOCHIMILCO _ II, rOOtstudio rOOtstudio Modern houses
modern home with a sense of security, well let's be honest, that sounds great in South Africa. That being said, as much as we don't like discussing the increasing levels of crime and robbery, int he end it's best to be prepared. In this homify feature we look at 17 spectacular, yet intimidating homes with high, secure walls, necessary to keep you, your family and your belongings safe from the persistent element of criminality. Whether you live in a plush suburb, city space or even a relatively safe neighbourhood, taking care of your loved ones is the most important factor to consider.

1. The compound effect

CASA RC, ESTUDIO GEYA ESTUDIO GEYA Modern houses
ESTUDIO GEYA

ESTUDIO GEYA
ESTUDIO GEYA
ESTUDIO GEYA

By incorporating high walls around your property, you create a compound for your living space, garden and even garage. 

2. Something stone

AReA 7 - Arquitectos Ivo Amaro_ Jorge Machado, AreA7 AreA7 Modern houses
AreA7

AreA7
AreA7
AreA7

Opt for the durability of stone, and protect your house in style.

3. Different

Reforma Casa Ipiranga, Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris Modern houses
Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris

Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris
Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris
Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris

So, if the idea of being different appeals to you, then these futuristic walls are a dynamic choice.

4. Pathway

Bedfordview, Spiro Couyadis Architects Spiro Couyadis Architects Modern houses
Spiro Couyadis Architects

Bedfordview

Spiro Couyadis Architects
Spiro Couyadis Architects
Spiro Couyadis Architects

This pathway shows the separation between the house and the high perimeter wall.

5. Decorated with wood

The Door from the street Jenny Mills Architects Modern houses front door,door,wood,timber,concrete,entrance
Jenny Mills Architects

The Door from the street

Jenny Mills Architects
Jenny Mills Architects
Jenny Mills Architects

Your external wall doesn't need to be unattractive, this white wall with wood decor is an excellent option.

6. The grey wall surrounding this cube shaped home adds a neutral shade that works well with the wooden decor of the structure.

Front facade and entrance The Chase Architecture Modern houses
The Chase Architecture

Front facade and entrance

The Chase Architecture
The Chase Architecture
The Chase Architecture

7. This external wall looks like a fortress, especially with the addition of arched wooden doors.

Farm House Stellenbosch, Beverley Hui Architects Beverley Hui Architects Modern houses
Beverley Hui Architects

Farm House Stellenbosch

Beverley Hui Architects
Beverley Hui Architects
Beverley Hui Architects

8. The high walls of this home maintain a sense of privacy, keeping prying eyes out and allowing the interior to be a comfortable, free environment.

Barn House - Entrance Strey Architects Country style house Wood-Plastic Composite Grey Barn House,Strey Architects,Sustainable design,Light weight steel,Steel,Cladding,Green,Passive design
Strey Architects

Barn House—Entrance

Strey Architects
Strey Architects
Strey Architects

9. A rustic dream

Residência Jardim Marajoara, MeyerCortez arquitetura & design MeyerCortez arquitetura & design Modern houses
MeyerCortez arquitetura & design

MeyerCortez arquitetura & design
MeyerCortez arquitetura &amp; design
MeyerCortez arquitetura & design

The gorgeous home featured here may have a rustic identity, but the high walls definitely enhance security.

10. Stone and wood

#cumbres369, aaestudio aaestudio Modern houses Stone Grey
aaestudio

aaestudio
aaestudio
aaestudio

This dramatic and aesthetically appealing grey stone and wood wall acts as a shield for the home exterior, the architects had the safety of the family in mind.

11. Terracotta creativity

CASA XOCHIMILCO _ II, rOOtstudio rOOtstudio Modern houses
rOOtstudio

rOOtstudio
rOOtstudio
rOOtstudio

Just because your home is old and decorated in a classic style, doesn't mean it cannot be safe, and with this terrific shade of terracotta, it may be eye-catching too.

12. The textured stone, wooden pergola and elegant greenery brings a Mediterranean inspired decor to this modern home.

CASA OLIVOS, Loyola Arquitectos Loyola Arquitectos Modern houses
Loyola Arquitectos

Loyola Arquitectos
Loyola Arquitectos
Loyola Arquitectos

13. The perimeter wall of this minimalist home has some gorgeous greenery for a friendly effect.

Casa en Las Palmas, Medellín, Ver., arQing arQing Minimalist house
arQing

arQing
arQing
arQing

14. The external wall is designed in a very similar fashion to the contemporary home design, while optimising the security of the structure too.

Casa Banak, Grupo Arsciniest Grupo Arsciniest Modern houses Marble White
Grupo Arsciniest

Grupo Arsciniest
Grupo Arsciniest
Grupo Arsciniest

15. The darker hue of the high exterior wall adds a contrasting effect when compared with the white walls of the home.

Casa Esmeralda, Región 4 Arquitectura Región 4 Arquitectura Minimalist house
Región 4 Arquitectura

Región 4 Arquitectura
Región 4 Arquitectura
Región 4 Arquitectura

16. Pretty pool and garden

La Casa Desnuda, Taller Estilo Arquitectura Taller Estilo Arquitectura Eclectic style houses
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

Although you feel that security is of utmost importance in home design, consider creating an enchanting garden or outdoor lounge area between the perimeter wall and the house.

17. The one with a strong character

Caúcaso, MARIANGEL COGHLAN MARIANGEL COGHLAN Modern houses
MARIANGEL COGHLAN

MARIANGEL COGHLAN
MARIANGEL COGHLAN
MARIANGEL COGHLAN

The security wall of this home hides the architecture of the house almost completely. Now that's a great way to keep the potential threats at bay. How about these: 8 cool garages that were very easy to build?

Do you have high walls around your home?

