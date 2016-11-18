17 beautiful homes with high, secure walls (you know why)

A modern home with a sense of security, well let's be honest, that sounds great in South Africa. That being said, as much as we don't like discussing the increasing levels of crime and robbery, int he end it's best to be prepared. In this homify feature we look at 17 spectacular, yet intimidating homes with high, secure walls, necessary to keep you, your family and your belongings safe from the persistent element of criminality. Whether you live in a plush suburb, city space or even a relatively safe neighbourhood, taking care of your loved ones is the most important factor to consider.
By incorporating high walls around your property, you create a compound for your living space, garden and even garage.
So, if the idea of being different appeals to you, then these futuristic walls are a dynamic choice.
This pathway shows the separation between the house and the high perimeter wall.
Your external wall doesn't need to be unattractive, this white wall with wood decor is an excellent option.
The gorgeous home featured here may have a rustic identity, but the high walls definitely enhance security.
This dramatic and aesthetically appealing grey stone and wood wall acts as a shield for the home exterior, the architects had the safety of the family in mind.
Just because your home is old and decorated in a classic style, doesn't mean it cannot be safe, and with this terrific shade of terracotta, it may be eye-catching too.
Although you feel that security is of utmost importance in home design, consider creating an enchanting garden or outdoor lounge area between the perimeter wall and the house.
The security wall of this home hides the architecture of the house almost completely. Now that's a great way to keep the potential threats at bay.