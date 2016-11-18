17 beautiful homes with high, secure walls (you know why)

A modern home with a sense of security, well let's be honest, that sounds great in South Africa. That being said, as much as we don't like discussing the increasing levels of crime and robbery, int he end it's best to be prepared. In this homify feature we look at 17 spectacular, yet intimidating homes with high, secure walls, necessary to keep you, your family and your belongings safe from the persistent element of criminality. Whether you live in a plush suburb, city space or even a relatively safe neighbourhood, taking care of your loved ones is the most important factor to consider.