A Monochrome Masterstroke Home

The monochrome effect of this magnificently simple home is clearly defined here: the bottom half of the exterior is completely black, while the top half is completely white. The cubic structures utilised in the design of this home creates the perfect opportunity for these colours to be used together. It seems like a work of art!

The master bedroom of this modern home is wonderfully nestled upstairs but for privacy's sake, and a view of the garden, it was built at the back of the upstairs area, while the upstairs section at the front of the home is where the other bedrooms were built.

The driveway and living areas at the bottom section of this home give a contrasting effect between each other. The garage and entry way are painted matte black and, while this is a tasteful approach to home design, the living area allows for complete transparency to be enjoyed. It even allows for a glimpse of the swimming pool. Talk about two-faced!