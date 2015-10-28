An Extraordinary One-Storey Home

Aguirre Arquitetura are known for creating innovative, sustainable designs that are eclectic in nature. These values are evident in this magnificent modern house designed by the firm. The commanding structure immediately arrests any onlooker's attention and leads the eye across the façade of complementing materials and geometric compartments.
The house is situated on an expansive plot of land in a gated community and it certainly makes the most out of the space available. It is a ground floor structure that covers a large surface area. The architects aimed at creating a functional and harmonious design with large, open social areas and concealed private ones. It definitely looks like they have succeeded!
Join us on a tour of this beautiful home.
The house is is cleverly positioned—the more intimate rooms, such as bedrooms and bathrooms, are east-facing, ensuring that it gets the best of the sun every morning. The social spaces, however, face to the south to avoid overheated gathering areas. This is beneficial since the region where the house is situated is very sunny and hot.
The front façade of the house appears at first sight like a fortress -bold and robustly built. The strong cubic currents of the structural elements section off different parts of the house and create an awe-inspiring focal centre that is the front entrance. A very refreshing first impression indeed!
From the side view we see protruding boxes that function as alcoves or patios. What is exceptional about this side of the house is the pond that surrounds the house like moats that surrounded medieval castles. The water is crystal clear and reflective. Large, rectangular concrete slabs lie in this pond as walkways, rhythmically forming a visual line towards separate segments of the house. The sight is almost futuristic. It looks like all of these components are floating on the pure blue water.
Just at the boundary of the pristine pond begins a lovely green lawn, sporadically complemented by trees that are dwarfed by the imposing structure of the house. Nothing seems to be quite as impressive as this structure!
Here we see the best features of the lounge or living room space. The colour scheme of the furniture is of an Atlantic blue in different shades. This creates a restful ambience and serene environment. The space is decorated simply, contributing to the uncomplicated, calm atmosphere.
Behind this space we can see the large glass doors opening up onto an indoor garden or little courtyard filled with vegetation. This contributes to the excellent ventilation of the house, as well as to air quality and aesthetic value.
Now we find ourselves in an open-plan living area consisting of a lounge or living room, as well as a dining room. The word
room is used relatively, of course, since it is all in the same space. This large connected area creates an unbroken movement from one space into the next. The glass doors on either side of the rather narrow space ensures unrestricted ventilation, ensuring a fresh and natural environment inside. This also brings in as much natural light as required.
The dining space is beautifully equipped with a sleek dining table and retro wooden chairs, as well as complemented by a graceful glass chandelier. Although it is not a dedicated space, the dining area will certainly ensure for sophisticated dinner parties.
Coming into the kitchen area, the flooring is immediately prominent. Large concrete tiles are decked on the floor but the boundaries of these are so indistinct as to create an image of subtle tonal changes without harsh lines.
The kitchen is well-equipped with appliances and a glossy white counter. This is not an ordinary kitchen counter though, since attached to the right is a cantilevered wooden table, which integrates with the counter but stretches far beyond it. This clever design creates a dining table close to the kitchen, which seamlessly integrates into the kitchen itself. The same object can thus serve the purpose of breakfast counter or supper table.
In a house as impressive as this it is difficult to think that things can get even better. Well, it is certainly a project aimed to pleasantly surprise, because what we find now will definitely excite all.
We find ourselves in probably the most intimate room in any house—the bathroom. This bathroom, however, is unlike any other. The bathing area is surrounded by glass which, on either side, look out over to small courtyard gardens. The luxurious bathtub is submerged in a wooden casing that blends very well with the outdoor surroundings. On the back wall and right in the vision line of the bather is a large television screen for entertainment. This bathroom is by far the ultimate indulgence. The tranquillity of nature surrounding the bather and all amenities possibly wanted inside will ensure that no visitor here would ever want to leave!
From this vantage point at twilight we get to see the side of the home that houses the social areas. Two large geometric structures join at this point—the taller one plastered in natural stone and the longer one, white painted concrete. This distinction creates a pleasing visual composition with colour balance and asymmetry. The large glass doors that take up most of the wall space makes it feel like the home is completely open to the outdoors, or better yet, a part of it.
The swimming pool is awe-inspiring. It is a tremendously large bath in a L-shaped form. The water is immaculate and clear, such as the pond surrounding the other side of the house. The water ends exactly at the surface of the surrounding pavement and lawn, which makes it look almost like an ice rink.
