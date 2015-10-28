An Extraordinary One-Storey Home

Aguirre Arquitetura are known for creating innovative, sustainable designs that are eclectic in nature. These values are evident in this magnificent modern house designed by the firm. The commanding structure immediately arrests any onlooker's attention and leads the eye across the façade of complementing materials and geometric compartments.

The house is situated on an expansive plot of land in a gated community and it certainly makes the most out of the space available. It is a ground floor structure that covers a large surface area. The architects aimed at creating a functional and harmonious design with large, open social areas and concealed private ones. It definitely looks like they have succeeded!

Join us on a tour of this beautiful home.