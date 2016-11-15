Modern and elegant! 8 ideas for using stone in your house

Stone, with its infinity in terms of size, shape, colours and style, is an excellent form of coating for both inside and outside the house. Thanks to its strength, versatility and variety of uses, this material is a popular choice when it comes to decorating the house.

There are also many different types of colours of stone, which can bring a beautiful rustic touch to a home, while contributing to a modern or minimalist design.

To inspire you, we will show you eight photos of designs with stone, from top professionals from around the world. You'll want to integrate this natural material into your home immediately!