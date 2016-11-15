Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

19 smart ways to renew your home on a tiny budget

Leigh Leigh
Dining room, Pixers Pixers Minimalist dining room Multicolored
Loading admin actions …

We all know that a beautiful home makes for a happier home. Not only is it more appealing for visitors but it's much more pleasant for family members too.

The elegance and style of a home comes in the form of decor and furniture, but sometimes we don't have a very big budget to work with. But that's alright! Today at homify, we are going to show you how you can recycle old furniture or give your home a whole new modern look and feel on a very small budget.

There is no doubt that this isn't an easy task to achieve, but it all comes down to simplicity and a little bit of innovation. Then there are so many ways to transform a home into a paradise, while still meeting the needs of the family.

So let's explore these smart tricks today, which will help you to renew and decorate the house, starting from the entrance to the house all the way to the bedroom and the bathroom. These designs all come from top professionals from around the world and show us how we can achieve the same on a shoestring!

1. Use furniture polish to give tables and chairs in your home a refreshing look and feel

Home Staging Reetdachhaus auf Sylt, Immofoto-Sylt Immofoto-Sylt Country style corridor, hallway& stairs
Immofoto-Sylt

Immofoto-Sylt
Immofoto-Sylt
Immofoto-Sylt

2. Paint your walls interesting colours and shapes and you'll never have to invest in an expensive art piece

Mondrian Pixers Minimalist dining room Multicolored mondrian,art,modern art,wall mural,wallpaper
Pixers

Mondrian

Pixers
Pixers
Pixers

3. Be creative with your artwork, framing it for an elegant and sophisticated design

homify Modern living room
homify

homify
homify
homify

4. Remove old wall paper and let the raw bricks stand out for an industrial chic and modern design

Shoreditch Project, The Wood Galleries The Wood Galleries Walls
The Wood Galleries

Shoreditch Project

The Wood Galleries
The Wood Galleries
The Wood Galleries

5. Use simple shelves of different sizes for an eclectic yet functional look and feel

PLAN DESK, JAMES TATTERSALL JAMES TATTERSALL Walls
JAMES TATTERSALL

PLAN DESK

JAMES TATTERSALL
JAMES TATTERSALL
JAMES TATTERSALL

6. Fill your library with books, adding an organic form of decor and colour to a space

A Garden Located in Broadgates Road with a Great Landscape, BTL Property LTD BTL Property LTD Walls
BTL Property LTD

A Garden Located in Broadgates Road with a Great Landscape

BTL Property LTD
BTL Property LTD
BTL Property LTD

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Polish your wooden floor to make it look brand new

Upmarket St Johns Wood hair salon installs Designer Stripes, Floorless Floors Ltd Floorless Floors Ltd Walls
Floorless Floors Ltd

Upmarket St Johns Wood hair salon installs Designer Stripes

Floorless Floors Ltd
Floorless Floors Ltd
Floorless Floors Ltd

8. Invest in funky lampshades and you'll refresh a room in an instant

Lighting detail by WN Interiors of Poole homify Living room
homify

Lighting detail by WN Interiors of Poole

homify
homify
homify

9. Adopt colourful light bulbs, which will give a very original form of decor to a home

Kensington luxury modern warehouse, Quirke McNamara Quirke McNamara Living room White
Quirke McNamara

Kensington luxury modern warehouse

Quirke McNamara
Quirke McNamara
Quirke McNamara

10. Bright and colourful cushions inject a room with life and soul and you don't have to spend too much!

Master Bedroom homify Industrial style bedroom
homify

Master Bedroom

homify
homify
homify

11. Paint one of the walls of a room a bright and original colour, changing the design without overwhelming a space

A Rented NY Apartment with a Sense of History, Heart Home magazine Heart Home magazine Living room
Heart Home magazine

A Rented NY Apartment with a Sense of History

Heart Home magazine
Heart Home magazine
Heart Home magazine

12. Use old kitchen appliances to make a beautiful and modern lamp, recycling items

TALL FLOOR LIGHT 'FREE AS A BIRD' it's a light Living room
it&#39;s a light

TALL FLOOR LIGHT 'FREE AS A BIRD'

it's a light
it&#39;s a light
it's a light

13. If you are an amateur carpenter, make simple shapes such as letters and you'll fill your home with original artwork!

Falkirk St, MDSX Contractors Ltd MDSX Contractors Ltd Industrial style bedroom
MDSX Contractors Ltd

Falkirk St

MDSX Contractors Ltd
MDSX Contractors Ltd
MDSX Contractors Ltd

14. Take advantage of nature. Plants are inexpensive but very valuable, making an impact in any room

Falkirk St, MDSX Contractors Ltd MDSX Contractors Ltd Industrial style bedroom
MDSX Contractors Ltd

Falkirk St

MDSX Contractors Ltd
MDSX Contractors Ltd
MDSX Contractors Ltd

15. It's the small details that make a big difference. Use ironwork pieces like this to give a room a rustic touch

Rhiannon's House, Nutshell Construction Nutshell Construction Country style bedroom Wood
Nutshell Construction

Rhiannon's House

Nutshell Construction
Nutshell Construction
Nutshell Construction

16. Don't throw away old accessories and decor items. Repaint them and use them for a whole new use!

A Converted Warehouse in East London , Heart Home magazine Heart Home magazine Industrial style bedroom
Heart Home magazine

A Converted Warehouse in East London

Heart Home magazine
Heart Home magazine
Heart Home magazine

17. Are you a traveller who gathers lots of memorabilia? Hang them in a room for a Bohemian look and feel

Villa Genève, Peter Kammermann Décorateur Peter Kammermann Décorateur Industrial style bedroom
Peter Kammermann Décorateur

Peter Kammermann Décorateur
Peter Kammermann Décorateur
Peter Kammermann Décorateur

18. Use coloured bottles to store your liquid soap, giving a bathroom an eclectic design

Bathroom by WN Interiors homify Industrial style bathroom
homify

Bathroom by WN Interiors

homify
homify
homify

19. Use curtains to bring a dynamic sense of colour to a room. A shower curtain, for example, can completely enhance a bathroom

homify Industrial style bathroom Concrete Grey
homify

homify
homify
homify

Also have a look at these: 10 habits to keep your home clean and tidy.

14 fabulous (and affordable) ideas for decorating your home with bricks
Did you find this ideabook useful?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks