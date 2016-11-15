19 smart ways to renew your home on a tiny budget

We all know that a beautiful home makes for a happier home. Not only is it more appealing for visitors but it's much more pleasant for family members too.

The elegance and style of a home comes in the form of decor and furniture, but sometimes we don't have a very big budget to work with. But that's alright! Today at homify, we are going to show you how you can recycle old furniture or give your home a whole new modern look and feel on a very small budget.

There is no doubt that this isn't an easy task to achieve, but it all comes down to simplicity and a little bit of innovation. Then there are so many ways to transform a home into a paradise, while still meeting the needs of the family.

So let's explore these smart tricks today, which will help you to renew and decorate the house, starting from the entrance to the house all the way to the bedroom and the bathroom. These designs all come from top professionals from around the world and show us how we can achieve the same on a shoestring!