​Take your balcony to new heights

Who doesn't dream of having a great outdoor patio leading from their back door to the garden? A gigantic space, with a modern stone floor, that is ideal for socialising with friends, boasting some impressive garden features, or just sitting comfortably while getting lost in a good book or daydreaming…

Being an apartment dweller, however, can limit your access to a grand outdoor patio, leaving a small balcony as the nearest outdoor place where you can enjoy some outdoor air and sunlight. But here’s the good news: with a few clever tricks, you can significantly improve the visual style and possibilities of your balcony and its limited legroom, and transform it into not only an exterior of your apartment, but an outdoor area that you can enjoy and show off to friends.

And if you have a spacious balcony attached to your house, you have even more room to be creative! Either way, you won’t find an excuse not to do something exceptional with your additional outdoor space.

Take a look at some bright yet practical ideas we’ve gathered, and start planning…