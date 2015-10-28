Ideas for your dream bedroom

When it comes to personal spaces in your home, your bedroom is undoubtedly near (if not at) the top of your list. It is the room where we start our days but also end them. Our bedrooms are where we experience our dreams, share intimate moments, get dressed and enjoy afternoon naps – they might even be our occasional breakfast zone. It needs to be just right for all those moments.

Shouldn’t a space that plays such an important part in our lives deserve our full attention when it comes to decorating, then? Yes, of course! You need to care about the colour scheme and layout of your living room or kitchen but your bedroom deserves that extra touch of love and personality. It needs to look good and at the same time be the ideal relaxation spot for you.

Let’s take a look at some ideas on how you can make your slumber zone the ultimate dream space!