​A rustic and beautiful family home (26 pics to enjoy)

Each design style has its own unique set of benefits and aesthetic qualities they bring to a space. But today we want to focus exclusively on the rustic style, and the way it has decorated and severely styled up a certain cottage.

Based in São Paulo, Brazil, interior designer Marina Linhares definitely knows how to mix practical spaces with beautiful surfaces – and we have the images to prove that. When put in charge of designing a rustic-style home, she pulled out all the style stops. From natural materials to elegant colours, her creation also manages to open up onto the surrounding garden, letting man-made structure and lush nature come together for a unique living space.

Intrigued to find out more? Then check it out…