​The fabulous garden home you'd die to have

We all dream of extra space, and what we would do with that extra bit of legroom once we have it. Some daydreams involve a bigger lounge, while others would rather opt for a swimming pool. But today’s discovery here on homify 360° went another route – that of a home extension that was transformed into a stylish garden home that functions simultaneously as a play room for the kids and a stylish home office, complete with bathroom and shower.
Doesn’t that sound amazing? Your very own study removed from the main house, meaning you get the privacy, peace and quiet you need when balancing the books / writing that bestseller / finishing up some deadlines.
Let’s take a look!
Copying the ultra modern look of the main house (seen on the right), the new addition flaunts the same linear look, although in another colour and with a completely different material: toasty warm timber.
The vertical-panelled volume starts out at the main house’s front porch, and then stretches outwards into the garden.
Don’t you just love this creative contrast: warm and rigid material mixed with lush and natural surfaces? A few select shrubs and trees were added to this side of the garden, slightly hiding that stunning wooden structure and yet still allowing it to flaunt its eye-catching façade.
Don’t you think your productivity and joy levels would increase at least three-fold if this was your view every day? Light neutrals adorn the office side of the extension, with sandy tiled flooring and crisp white colours adding to the room’s visual spaciousness. And then we cannot forget to mention those spectacular glass doors that allow the garden view (and fresh sunshine) to seep indoors.
Looking at that wall cabinet with its open shelves, it would seem that ample storage areas were included in the office, ensuring a neat and clean look.
Whether Mommy/Daddy is working or the little ones are playing, when nature comes knocking you had better answer. And this tiny-yet-stylish bathroom is more than adequate to take care of that.
Light neutrals are terrific for making small rooms seem more spacious, and even more so when combined with decent lighting (both natural and artificial).
Take a look at that dose of warm timber coating the door and bathroom cabinet, bringing some striking texture and colour into this sleek and neutral space.
Dusk is approaching, which means we’d better be off – but not without switching all the lights on first and checking out the extension’s back view.
Here we can see how the office- and playing area are separated neatly, yet are also comfortably situated together so an eye can be kept on those little ones.
And when the mood for an al fresco meal or some exterior relaxation strikes, that spacious terrace, with its fancy dining set and modern lounger, seems more than capable to handle these requests. Imagine spending the whole morning working in this home office, and then taking the afternoon off by retreating to that cosy terrace with your book and a glass of wine – simply delectable!
