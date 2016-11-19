​The fabulous garden home you'd die to have

We all dream of extra space, and what we would do with that extra bit of legroom once we have it. Some daydreams involve a bigger lounge, while others would rather opt for a swimming pool. But today’s discovery here on homify 360° went another route – that of a home extension that was transformed into a stylish garden home that functions simultaneously as a play room for the kids and a stylish home office, complete with bathroom and shower.

Doesn’t that sound amazing? Your very own study removed from the main house, meaning you get the privacy, peace and quiet you need when balancing the books / writing that bestseller / finishing up some deadlines.

Let’s take a look!