22 easy ways to improve your small (but beautiful!) outdoor space

Leigh Leigh
Verezzi, con3studio con3studio Patios Concrete Beige
Loading admin actions …

As South Africans, we know how valuable outdoor space is. If we have the opportunity to utilise the fresh air and sunshine for family fun and activities, we need to grab it!

Often, however, we simply don't have enough space on our balcony or terrace. The problem with this is that we end up using this small outdoor space for storage or it ends up looking quite unattractive and outdated very quickly. Yet with a little bit of time, a little bit of creativity and a lot of innovation, you can have the most beautiful outdoor space that looks much bigger than it really is.

Let us explore these designs from top professionals from around the world today and find out how we can enhance our small outdoor spaces in 22 easy ways.

Are you ready to take a look?

1. Add a unique focal point

Tropical Retreat | SEMI-DETACHED, Design Spirits Design Spirits Tropical style houses
Design Spirits

Design Spirits
Design Spirits
Design Spirits

In this design, we can see how a gorgeous Asian theme has been introduced to the little terrace, creating a wonderful focal point that distracts from the size of the area.

2. A little garden

Projeto Paisagismo, Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo Modern Garden
Borges Arquitetura &amp; Paisagismo

Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo
Borges Arquitetura &amp; Paisagismo
Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo

A little and well-organised garden will inject a breath of fresh air into the terrace space, enhancing the look and feel of the space.

3. Make the most of vertical space

Jardines con maceteros y más..., EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano Modern Garden
EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano

EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano
EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano
EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano

By utilising the vertical space rather than the horizontal space, you can create a gorgeous design without taking up any floor space.

4. An outdoor braai

PEQUENO JARDIM APARTAMENTO TÉRREO. SÃO PAULO.BRASIL, Línea Paisagismo.Claudia Muñoz Línea Paisagismo.Claudia Muñoz Modern Garden
Línea Paisagismo.Claudia Muñoz

Línea Paisagismo.Claudia Muñoz
Línea Paisagismo.Claudia Muñoz
Línea Paisagismo.Claudia Muñoz

We all know how much South Africans love a good braai! Build a little braai outside and you'll always find an excuse to spend time here.

5. Hanging from the rafters

Mostra de Ambientes de Sete Lagoas - Cozinha Gourmet e Área Livre de Lazer, Lider Interiores Lider Interiores Modern Garden
Lider Interiores

Lider Interiores
Lider Interiores
Lider Interiores

In this design by Lider Interiors, we can see how hanging plants add such value and natural beauty to an outdoor space giving it a slightly rustic look and feel.

6. Make the most of the views

Ultramodern Loft | CONDOMINIUM, Design Spirits Design Spirits Patios
Design Spirits

Design Spirits
Design Spirits
Design Spirits

If you have a beautiful South African landscape surrounding the home, all you need is a little bar and you're set!

7. Hang your furniture, freeing up floor space

SUÍTE DO EXECUTIVO CASA COR 2013, BC Arquitetos BC Arquitetos Patios
BC Arquitetos

BC Arquitetos
BC Arquitetos
BC Arquitetos

This is a very modern and chic design!

8. Go for light colours and tones

homify Patios
homify

homify
homify
homify

These will reflect the natural sunlight that filters into this space, making it seem that much more spacious and expansive.

9. Flower beds on the wall

MÃO NA TERRA, in Belo Horizonte. BR (2015), Luiza Soares - Paisagismo Luiza Soares - Paisagismo Rustic style garden Wood
Luiza Soares—Paisagismo

Luiza Soares - Paisagismo
Luiza Soares—Paisagismo
Luiza Soares - Paisagismo

This is another example of how beneficial the vertical space can be. Have a look at how you can: Create and plant a vertical garden.

10. An outdoor bar

homify Patios
homify

homify
homify
homify

Entertain friends with afternoon sundowners or early morning coffees, while taking up very little room. With some comfortable bar stools and a few funky decor items, you can have the most gorgeous outdoor spot on the block!

11. Artificial turf

Balcony makeover - English, Studio Earthbox Studio Earthbox Patios
Studio Earthbox

Studio Earthbox
Studio Earthbox
Studio Earthbox

Easy, economical and oh so refreshing, this is a great option for any small outdoor space.

Have a look at these: Ideas for your home using artificial lawn.

12. A swimming pool

Antes y después terraza Sant Antoni de Calonge , Vicente Galve Studio Vicente Galve Studio Patios
Vicente Galve Studio

Vicente Galve Studio
Vicente Galve Studio
Vicente Galve Studio

If you have the space, even for a small plunge pool, go for it! We know how hot South African summers get and you'll appreciate the chance to cool off.

13. Go green with your furniture

homify Patios
homify

homify
homify
homify

Recycle old palettes or crates to create innovative and trendy pieces of furniture for your outdoor area. What's more is that this can be a fun DIY project for the whole family!

14. It's all about the lighting

Dachterrasse in Hamburg, 30qm, DIE BALKONGESTALTER DIE BALKONGESTALTER Balconies, verandas & terraces Accessories & decoration
DIE BALKONGESTALTER

DIE BALKONGESTALTER
DIE BALKONGESTALTER
DIE BALKONGESTALTER

With beautiful soft lights such as lanterns, candles or lamps, you can enhance the details and design of your terrace while creating the most beautiful mood and ambiance.

15. Shop for antiques

VARANDA DE APARTAMENTO - MORUMBI-SP., Eduardo Luppi Paisagismo Ltda. Eduardo Luppi Paisagismo Ltda. Patios
Eduardo Luppi Paisagismo Ltda.

Eduardo Luppi Paisagismo Ltda.
Eduardo Luppi Paisagismo Ltda.
Eduardo Luppi Paisagismo Ltda.

Go to second-hand stores and invest in old antique furniture for next to nothing, bringing a very classic and charming touch to your outdoor area.

16. Hammocks

Verezzi, con3studio con3studio Patios Beige
con3studio

con3studio
con3studio
con3studio

Use a hammock to add a Bohemian look and feel to your outdoor area, while creating a comfortable area to enjoy reading your book or relaxing into an afternoon nap.

17. Simple and sophisticated

PISO SANTPERE47, Miel Arquitectos Miel Arquitectos Modern Garden
Miel Arquitectos

Miel Arquitectos
Miel Arquitectos
Miel Arquitectos

You don't need to overwhelm your outdoor space with too many objects or items. Use a simple bench with a tree in the middle for a very sophisticated and practical design that combines function and natural beauty.

18. Raw materials

Iluminación exterior casa rústica con piscina, OutSide Tech Light OutSide Tech Light Rustic style garden
OutSide Tech Light

OutSide Tech Light
OutSide Tech Light
OutSide Tech Light

By introducing raw materials into your outdoor space, you can create a wonderful earthy look and feel. Here we can see how the stone design is completely enhanced by the beautiful and soft lighting.

19. Touches of greenery

Courtyard Ansari Architects Modern Garden
Ansari Architects

Courtyard

Ansari Architects
Ansari Architects
Ansari Architects

Add little pot plants or flower beds throughout your outdoor space to add some subtle yet stylish touches of beauty and greenery to the space.

20. A water feature

Urban Courtyard for Entertaining, Bestall & Co Landscape Design Ltd Bestall & Co Landscape Design Ltd Modern Garden
Bestall &amp; Co Landscape Design Ltd

Urban Courtyard for Entertaining

Bestall & Co Landscape Design Ltd
Bestall &amp; Co Landscape Design Ltd
Bestall & Co Landscape Design Ltd

Water features are a stunning addition to an outdoor space, introducing a calming sound and a soothing look and feel.

21. Connect the inside with the outside

Jardín japonés para tortugas en Alicante., David Jiménez. Arquitectura y paisaje David Jiménez. Arquitectura y paisaje Asian style garden
David Jiménez. Arquitectura y paisaje

David Jiménez. Arquitectura y paisaje
David Jiménez. Arquitectura y paisaje
David Jiménez. Arquitectura y paisaje

Use sliding doors or large glass windows and doors to connect your outdoor space to your interior space. This will open the home up and create a wonderful flow between the different spaces.

22. A firepit

Urban Courtyard for Entertaining, Bestall & Co Landscape Design Ltd Bestall & Co Landscape Design Ltd Modern Garden
Bestall &amp; Co Landscape Design Ltd

Urban Courtyard for Entertaining

Bestall & Co Landscape Design Ltd
Bestall &amp; Co Landscape Design Ltd
Bestall & Co Landscape Design Ltd

A firepit is another example of how you can create a wonderful focal point outside, ensuring that your terrace or patio is the most beautiful spot in the neighbourhood!

21 entry paths you can make in one weekend
Did you find this ideabook useful?

