22 easy ways to improve your small (but beautiful!) outdoor space

As South Africans, we know how valuable outdoor space is. If we have the opportunity to utilise the fresh air and sunshine for family fun and activities, we need to grab it!

Often, however, we simply don't have enough space on our balcony or terrace. The problem with this is that we end up using this small outdoor space for storage or it ends up looking quite unattractive and outdated very quickly. Yet with a little bit of time, a little bit of creativity and a lot of innovation, you can have the most beautiful outdoor space that looks much bigger than it really is.

Let us explore these designs from top professionals from around the world today and find out how we can enhance our small outdoor spaces in 22 easy ways.

Are you ready to take a look?