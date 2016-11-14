Your browser is out-of-date.

10 decorative wall ideas for your home

Leigh Leigh
House V, Serrano Monjaraz Arquitectos Serrano Monjaraz Arquitectos Modern living room
There are many ways to divide an atmosphere in your home. The most common option are walls, which can be very useful depending on the size of your house. Another option is to use furniture, lighting, shelves or dividers to separate spaces.

There is a third option, however, which we are going to explore today: decorative walls. Decorative walls not only add a beautiful sense of charm and design to a home, but they can be very useful as room dividers depending on where you place them. 

Today at homify we are going to explore 10 ideas to visually separate spaces in your home, creating a very unique and organised interior. You will see how rewarding and versatile decorative walls can be!

Wall and floor of the same material

A HOUSE FOR . . ., mousa / Inspiración Arquitectónica mousa / Inspiración Arquitectónica Living room
mousa / Inspiración Arquitectónica

mousa / Inspiración Arquitectónica
mousa / Inspiración Arquitectónica
mousa / Inspiración Arquitectónica

Use materials throughout the wall and the floor to unify the environments visually. In this case, we can see how the stone walls and floors are enhanced by the wooden beams, which add to the rustic look and feel of the space.

The high ceilings and savvy lamps introduce a classic and stylish design to the space.

Great changes with small walls

homify Modern living room
homify

homify
homify
homify

If you thank that it's not a good idea to divide a small space with a wall, you're wrong.

In this image we can see how design professionals Kriyartive Interior Design have used a decorative wall in this compact little home. The wall features a different material to the rest of the room, adding texture and style to the decor. It's also been taken advantage of, used for the television as well as some high quality decor items. Don't you love the shelf above the television?

The division of spaces makes for a very organised space, without hindering the room available. It's also very functional.

Half walls

homify Walls Chipboard Beige
homify

homify
homify
homify

Not all walls have to reach the ceiling. A half wall is perfect to divide spaces, while integrating the rooms in a practical and dynamic way. As we can see in this design, a kitchen and dining room are slightly separated while remaining connected, which makes for a very interactive home.

Wall lighting up or down

Vistas del Sol, 2M Arquitectura 2M Arquitectura Walls
2M Arquitectura

2M Arquitectura
2M Arquitectura
2M Arquitectura

You may not want to see some areas from your living, such as the bathroom for example so you've probably thought about putting a wall in front of it—literally.

Then why not copy this design, using soft lights to enhance the detail and texture of the wall? Your lights can illuminate the details from the top or the bottom.

This is a great way to divide or hide spaces from the naked eye, while enhancing the decor and design of the home.

Large fireplace shaped wall

homify Living room
homify

homify
homify
homify

If the wall needs to be in the middle of the room, adapt to a functional design like in this room. This is a very modern and savvy design!

The fireplace shape is a very superior design, enhanced by the width of the wall. It certainly looks and feels very elegant and functional, bringing warmth to the home.

Correctly calculate the spaces you want to divide

House V Serrano Monjaraz Arquitectos Modern living room
Serrano Monjaraz Arquitectos

House V

Serrano Monjaraz Arquitectos
Serrano Monjaraz Arquitectos
Serrano Monjaraz Arquitectos

It is very important to calculate the space available to you so that you place the walls in the right place. This will ensure that you not only separate spaces but you create a very comfortable home where there is enough space on either side of the wall.

Don't forget that once your wall is built, it's quite difficult to move it. This is why it could be a good idea to get advice from a specialist who can hep you exploit the area in the best possible way.

Details that add personality

TREVINO CHABRAND Taller de Arquitectura, TREVINO.CHABRAND | Architectural Studio TREVINO.CHABRAND | Architectural Studio Modern living room
TREVINO.CHABRAND | Architectural Studio

TREVINO.CHABRAND | Architectural Studio
TREVINO.CHABRAND | Architectural Studio
TREVINO.CHABRAND | Architectural Studio

There are many ways to liven up a wall, including with textures, vinyl, colours, lighting and details on the top and the bottom.

In this example, we can see how the wall lights at the base make a huge difference.

A wall decorated with simple ornaments

casa Limonero, MARIANGEL COGHLAN MARIANGEL COGHLAN Modern living room
MARIANGEL COGHLAN

MARIANGEL COGHLAN
MARIANGEL COGHLAN
MARIANGEL COGHLAN

If you are looking for more privacy when separating spaces, use a wall that protects a portion of the divided areas without completely isolating spaces. 

As we can see in this image, the decor on this wall are beautiful and charming ornaments that have been hung on with nails. 

This is a very simple way to decorate a wall in a simple and economical way.

Make the most of lighting

[Casa SD], Wowa Wowa Modern living room
Wowa

Wowa
Wowa
Wowa

The lighting in this space is very prominent with the large glass wall allowing natural light to flood the interior design. 

You'll notice that this works in harmony with the dividing wall, which feature large holes and open spaces, creating a wonderful transition between the two rooms. This ensures that the natural light reaches the whole area of the home, while the visibility throughout the home is retained.

Winning elegance

House Sauces ARCO Arquitectura Contemporánea Living room
ARCO Arquitectura Contemporánea

House Sauces

ARCO Arquitectura Contemporánea
ARCO Arquitectura Contemporánea
ARCO Arquitectura Contemporánea

Colour, material, texture and the projection of lights all work together in this design to create a very elegant look and feel. It's the focal point of the space, making for a very beautiful design.

If you prefer the thought of not using walls to divide spaces, have a look at these tips: How to stylishly split a room without a wall.

9 useful and easy tips for arranging things in your home
