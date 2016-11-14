10 decorative wall ideas for your home

There are many ways to divide an atmosphere in your home. The most common option are walls, which can be very useful depending on the size of your house. Another option is to use furniture, lighting, shelves or dividers to separate spaces.

There is a third option, however, which we are going to explore today: decorative walls. Decorative walls not only add a beautiful sense of charm and design to a home, but they can be very useful as room dividers depending on where you place them.

Today at homify we are going to explore 10 ideas to visually separate spaces in your home, creating a very unique and organised interior. You will see how rewarding and versatile decorative walls can be!