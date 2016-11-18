Your browser is out-of-date.

​The perfect bedroom design according to your star sign

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
APARTMENT “VERBI”, Polygon arch&des Polygon arch&des Minimalist bedroom
Don’t fret if you’re struggling to come up with the perfect styles and décor touches for your bedroom – it may very well already be written in the stars. The same way that astrology can tell us what kind of week we’ll be having, so can it help guide us on the right track when it comes to interior design. Who knew?

Whether you put stock into star signs and their meanings is completely up to you, but it can’t be denied that there is a certain appeal and excitement connected to it.

So, before you call in the professional decorators, have a go at it yourself. See our zodiac guide to bedroom design below and find out which styles, colours, materials, and whatnot are actually meant for you!

1. For all the Virgos, embrace some light neutrals and a touch of minimalism for your sleeping space.

HOTEL CAL REIET – THE MAIN HOUSE, Bloomint design Bloomint design Mediterranean style bedroom Beige
Bloomint design

HOTEL CAL REIET – THE MAIN HOUSE

Bloomint design
Bloomint design
Bloomint design

2. Aries, to show your fun and passionate side, we recommend some teasing tones of red or pink.

APPARTEMENT BOHEME CHIC AU MASCULIN, cristina velani cristina velani Scandinavian style bedroom
cristina velani

cristina velani
cristina velani
cristina velani

3. For the wilful Taurus, focus on neutral earth tones.

Casa Martindale, JUNOR ARQUITECTOS JUNOR ARQUITECTOS Classic style bedroom
JUNOR ARQUITECTOS

JUNOR ARQUITECTOS
JUNOR ARQUITECTOS
JUNOR ARQUITECTOS

4. Cultural influences and arty touches are ideal for the Gemini’s bedroom.

Bedroom Polygon arch&des Minimalist bedroom
Polygon arch&amp;des

Bedroom

Polygon arch&des
Polygon arch&amp;des
Polygon arch&des

5. If you were born under the sign of Cancer, then a super cosy and snugly bedroom is perfect for you.

Proyectos de interiorismo varios , estudio 60/75 estudio 60/75 Modern style bedroom
estudio 60/75

Proyectos de interiorismo varios

estudio 60/75
estudio 60/75
estudio 60/75

6. Leos like to live lavishly, so focus on the word “opulence” when designing their bedroom.

Таунхаус в г.Краснодар, Design Studio Details Design Studio Details Eclectic style bedroom
Design Studio Details

Design Studio Details
Design Studio Details
Design Studio Details

7. Balance is the name of the game for any Libra; thus, choose symmetry and coordinated colours.

Dorrego, Matealbino arquitectura Matealbino arquitectura Modern style bedroom
Matealbino arquitectura

Matealbino arquitectura
Matealbino arquitectura
Matealbino arquitectura

8. Scorpio, you are bold and brave in character, and so should your bedroom’s design be.

Hells Kitchen Penthouse, Bhavin Taylor Design Bhavin Taylor Design Bedroom
Bhavin Taylor Design

Hells Kitchen Penthouse

Bhavin Taylor Design
Bhavin Taylor Design
Bhavin Taylor Design

9. The Sagittarius likes travelling and romance, which should play a key role in his bedroom’s look.

homify Industrial style bedroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

10. As Capricorns are focused and determined, they will fare well in a bedroom with a masculine and dark style.

Maison au Cap Ferret, Concept Home Setting Concept Home Setting Eclectic style bedroom
Concept Home Setting

Concept Home Setting
Concept Home Setting
Concept Home Setting

11. As for the Aquarius, his playful side comes out in the bedroom, so opt for creativity and artistic touches.

48 метров уюта, YOUR PROJECT YOUR PROJECT Industrial style bedroom
YOUR PROJECT

YOUR PROJECT
YOUR PROJECT
YOUR PROJECT

12. Think soft, watercolour tones for the Pisces’s calm and reflective nature. And you can never go wrong with blues.

Master bed by WN Interiors homify Industrial style bedroom
homify

Master bed by WN Interiors

homify
homify
homify

We can’t leave the kids out, now can we? See these: Fantastic bedroom ideas your child will love.

Did our zodiac guide hit the spot, or do you prefer something completely different for your bedroom scheme?

