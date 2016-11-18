​The perfect bedroom design according to your star sign

Don’t fret if you’re struggling to come up with the perfect styles and décor touches for your bedroom – it may very well already be written in the stars. The same way that astrology can tell us what kind of week we’ll be having, so can it help guide us on the right track when it comes to interior design. Who knew?

Whether you put stock into star signs and their meanings is completely up to you, but it can’t be denied that there is a certain appeal and excitement connected to it.

So, before you call in the professional decorators, have a go at it yourself. See our zodiac guide to bedroom design below and find out which styles, colours, materials, and whatnot are actually meant for you!