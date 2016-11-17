The surprising and beautiful little extension to this family home (you will love it!)

Many homemakers and modern families are considering the freedom of working from home, to ensure that they're always available for their children (among a myriad of other reason). But working from home isn't an easy task, in fact it may be overwhelming to work from the kitchen or dining room table, among all that mess and noise. Today we present you with an adorable and beautiful alternative for a home office space; one that you might not have previously considered. It's a wooden prefab structure that can act as a storage space, as well as a comfortable, sleek workspace or just somewhere to get away.

Never worry about the kids screaming through that important phone call with a client again.