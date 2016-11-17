Your browser is out-of-date.

14 home extensions that show what's possible (without having to rebuild!)

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
Loading admin actions …

So your compact home is starting to feel a bit too cramped for your growing family, and you're considering adding some extra room to solve the never-ending problem of too many people and too little space? Well, today we show that change is much more possible than you might have thought. The 14 home extensions included in this feature didn't require a major construction. Whether you'd like to enhance your living room, make your patio a bit more private or opt for a conservatory to house your greenery, then the collection of architects featured here ensure that you will find some useful ideas.

1. The balcony on top

Vivienda Palafrugell, Brick Serveis d'Interiorisme S.L. Brick Serveis d'Interiorisme S.L. Mediterranean style garden
Brick Serveis d'Interiorisme S.L.

Brick Serveis d'Interiorisme S.L.
Brick Serveis d&#39;Interiorisme S.L.
Brick Serveis d'Interiorisme S.L.

Enhancing the floor space of your home with a creative extension such as this will definitely make your home more interesting, and the balcony on the rooftop is a bonus zone to chill in the sun.

2. One with the outdoors

Teddington Kitchen Extension, A1 Lofts and Extensions A1 Lofts and Extensions Modern dining room
A1 Lofts and Extensions

Teddington Kitchen Extension

A1 Lofts and Extensions
A1 Lofts and Extensions
A1 Lofts and Extensions

The extension of this interior allows the living space to enjoy serenity, while the outdoors can be accessed via the simple sliding doors.

3. Undercover

New life for a 1920s home - extension and full renovation, Thames Ditton, Surrey, TOTUS TOTUS Classic style houses
TOTUS

New life for a 1920s home—extension and full renovation, Thames Ditton, Surrey

TOTUS
TOTUS
TOTUS

From this angle we see how the extension of the home now has a simple undercover area. Just step inside for a cosy atmosphere or visit the outdoors for some greenery.

4. Useful space

House Borstlap, Coetzee Alberts Architects Coetzee Alberts Architects
Coetzee Alberts Architects

House Borstlap

Coetzee Alberts Architects
Coetzee Alberts Architects
Coetzee Alberts Architects

The extension here was previously an underutilised terrace, but since the revamp the open plan interior is brighter and more comfortable.

5. At the same height

Extension & Refurbishment of 1960s House in West Sussex ArchitectureLIVE Modern houses Wood Black timber cladding,extension,double-height window,full-height windows,feature window,insulated cladding,1960s home
ArchitectureLIVE

Extension & Refurbishment of 1960s House in West Sussex

ArchitectureLIVE
ArchitectureLIVE
ArchitectureLIVE

The addition to this home welcomes natural light from all angles, and with the walls at a similar height to the main house, the extension has a mezzanine level too.

6. Private space

Rear Elevation - As Built Arc 3 Architects & Chartered Surveyors
Arc 3 Architects & Chartered Surveyors

Rear Elevation—As Built

Arc 3 Architects & Chartered Surveyors
Arc 3 Architects &amp; Chartered Surveyors
Arc 3 Architects & Chartered Surveyors

The addition to this home includes blinds to shield the inhabitants from prying eyes or the harsh midday sun.

7. Glazed

Diner in Glass Side extension Style Within Modern conservatory Wood Beige open plan,kitchen diner,glass extension,garden room,glass conservatory,porcelain floor,cantilever light,home lighting,glass roof,glass facade
Style Within

Diner in Glass Side extension

Style Within
Style Within
Style Within

An extension made up of glazing is a simple idea to add space and maximise sunshine.

8. Excellent extension

Hardwood Lean Too Conservatory Hampton Windows Classic style conservatory
Hampton Windows

Hardwood Lean Too Conservatory

Hampton Windows
Hampton Windows
Hampton Windows

A conservatory that is almost the same size as the home, now that's an excellent idea for an unused outdoor area.

9. Pretty addition

Hardwood Conservatory Hampton Windows Classic style conservatory
Hampton Windows

Hardwood Conservatory

Hampton Windows
Hampton Windows
Hampton Windows

It may be small in stature compared to this grand home, but the glass extension will be a comfort on a warm summer night.

10. Mirrored

Hardwood Conservatory Hampton Windows Classic style conservatory
Hampton Windows

Hardwood Conservatory

Hampton Windows
Hampton Windows
Hampton Windows

This is another look at a glass extension, but this time the shape bears a striking resemblance to the architecture of the house, making it appear like a cute, mini sidekick. 

11. Lookout

Kitchen Extension Conservatory on a Country Home Vale Garden Houses Classic style conservatory Wood Beige conservatory,orangery,garden room,outdoor,bespoke,timber,aluminium,glass,roof light,roof light
Vale Garden Houses

Kitchen Extension Conservatory on a Country Home

Vale Garden Houses
Vale Garden Houses
Vale Garden Houses

Enjoy the sight of the gorgeous garden from the comfort of this lovely room surrounded by fresh air and glazing.

12. Think thatch

Thatch Lapa over veranda at Residential Home Bosazza Roofing & Timber Homes Patios thatch lapa
Bosazza Roofing & Timber Homes

Thatch Lapa over veranda at Residential Home

Bosazza Roofing & Timber Homes
Bosazza Roofing &amp; Timber Homes
Bosazza Roofing & Timber Homes

With a thatched roof addition to your home has that island style appeal, you'll always think you're on vacation.

13. The deck

Simple yet beautiful home in Brettenwood, CA Architects CA Architects Patios
CA Architects

Simple yet beautiful home in Brettenwood

CA Architects
CA Architects
CA Architects

Extend the home and add a wooden deck for those sweltering summer evenings, and enjoy a picnic under the stars.

14. Braai it up

Casa Imbassaí, Jamile Lima Arquitetura Jamile Lima Arquitetura Patios
Jamile Lima Arquitetura

Jamile Lima Arquitetura
Jamile Lima Arquitetura
Jamile Lima Arquitetura

There's no better way to use your home extension, then as a cool braai area for family and friends to enjoy. If you enjoyed these ideas, you might like to take a look at: 15 simple ideas that will make your entrance look beautiful.

13 rustic, South African style homes you'll fall in love with
Would you consider an extension for your home?

