14 home extensions that show what's possible (without having to rebuild!)

So your compact home is starting to feel a bit too cramped for your growing family, and you're considering adding some extra room to solve the never-ending problem of too many people and too little space? Well, today we show that change is much more possible than you might have thought. The 14 home extensions included in this feature didn't require a major construction. Whether you'd like to enhance your living room, make your patio a bit more private or opt for a conservatory to house your greenery, then the collection of architects featured here ensure that you will find some useful ideas.