14 home extensions that show what's possible (without having to rebuild!)

So your compact home is starting to feel a bit too cramped for your growing family, and you're considering adding some extra room to solve the never-ending problem of too many people and too little space? Well, today we show that change is much more possible than you might have thought. The 14 home extensions included in this feature didn't require a major construction. Whether you'd like to enhance your living room, make your patio a bit more private or opt for a conservatory to house your greenery, then the collection of architects featured here ensure that you will find some useful ideas.
Enhancing the floor space of your home with a creative extension such as this will definitely make your home more interesting, and the balcony on the rooftop is a bonus zone to chill in the sun.
The extension of this interior allows the living space to enjoy serenity, while the outdoors can be accessed via the simple sliding doors.
From this angle we see how the extension of the home now has a simple undercover area. Just step inside for a cosy atmosphere or visit the outdoors for some greenery.
The extension here was previously an underutilised terrace, but since the revamp the open plan interior is brighter and more comfortable.
The addition to this home welcomes natural light from all angles, and with the walls at a similar height to the main house, the extension has a mezzanine level too.
The addition to this home includes blinds to shield the inhabitants from prying eyes or the harsh midday sun.
An extension made up of glazing is a simple idea to add space and maximise sunshine.
A conservatory that is almost the same size as the home, now that's an excellent idea for an unused outdoor area.
It may be small in stature compared to this grand home, but the glass extension will be a comfort on a warm summer night.
This is another look at a glass extension, but this time the shape bears a striking resemblance to the architecture of the house, making it appear like a cute, mini sidekick.
Enjoy the sight of the gorgeous garden from the comfort of this lovely room surrounded by fresh air and glazing.
With a thatched roof addition to your home has that island style appeal, you'll always think you're on vacation.
Extend the home and add a wooden deck for those sweltering summer evenings, and enjoy a picnic under the stars.
There's no better way to use your home extension, then as a cool braai area for family and friends to enjoy. If you enjoyed these ideas, you might like to take a look at: 15 simple ideas that will make your entrance look beautiful.