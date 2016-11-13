8 fabulous houses smaller than 75 square metres

Although 75 square metres is not very large, there is so much that you can do with it with a little bit of innovation and originality, attracting all sorts of attention!
Today, small but modern houses can merge style with functionality while remaining eye-catching from an aesthetic point of view. Both the facade and the interior decor can play a big role in the look and feel of a home, while offering practical possibilities both economically and from a durability point of view.
At homify, you can find all sorts of projects and houses of many different styles and types, drawing inspiration and creativity. In this particular ideabook, we have put together eight houses that are all under 75 square metres in size. You hope that you will find these examples very interesting.
This house was designed with a modern approach to traditional German architectural features and is a very interesting project!
With a high crib roof, the home takes on a very unique look and feel. The wooden doors that feature across the facade are very eye-catching, while the white tones pack quite a punch. It's a small but cosy two-storey family home.
Our second project is a charming wooden house that is only 60 square metres.
To protect against sunlight and rain, sunshades protrude over the large windows. These ensure that the windows are still spacious and bright with wide openings, while remaining protected from the weather conditions.
The house is also designed with aesthetic elements that are eye-catching, contrasting beautifully with the comfortable interior design.
This trendy structure, designed by professionals VIPP, features modern and clean lines with a very comforting and warm look and feel.
This is a compact structure that fits beautifully into the small area. It also shows how modern architecture can merge with a minimalist look and feel. Don't you love the open home design and the cube shape?
This house takes up 55 square metres and includes a dining room, a living room and a bathroom. The natural landscape that surrounds the home is the final touch on this extraordinary design!
The prefabricated structure, which is designed with steel pillars and concrete features, solves the problem of a small area of space.
The steel pillars are robust alternatives compared to other structures and are durable in all weather conditions. This makes this little home incredibly strong and sturdy! This material is also very economical.
The structure also protrudes over the little terrace, offering it shelter and protection.
This is a wonderful example of how natural materials can work in harmony with one another.
This house is made from natural materials and is very eco-friendly, while resembling a beautiful little country cottage.
Its facade is very appealing with its natural stone textures and bright and bold colours.
While the exterior space predominantly features stone, the interior spaces are very cool and convenient as well as modern and chic.
This is a home that epitomises most people's dream homes, with its wonderful connection to the nature that surrounds it.
This unique and eclectic-looking home is enhanced by the gorgeous details of the design.
The orange wall enhances the design, balancing out the cool and neutral white and black colours while injecting some warmth into the look and feel.
The contemporary design also features a functional balcony that is simply stunning, making the living space feel that much bigger and more inviting.
A modular house offers all sorts of practical possibilities, including being constructed in a very short amount of time. When needed, it can also be disassembled and rebuilt in other areas.
With its exquisite scenery, this home is gorgeous while also being very functional.
Consisting of two bedrooms, this 37 square metre home features an open-plan kitchen.
This home features a splendid facade with different textures and colours, making this one of the most modern and savvy prefabricated houses we've ever seen.
It also features a functional terrace with a tremendous view of the surrounds.
If you like this home, you'll love this: 25 square metre home built with a tiny budget.