8 fabulous houses smaller than 75 square metres

Although 75 square metres is not very large, there is so much that you can do with it with a little bit of innovation and originality, attracting all sorts of attention!

Today, small but modern houses can merge style with functionality while remaining eye-catching from an aesthetic point of view. Both the facade and the interior decor can play a big role in the look and feel of a home, while offering practical possibilities both economically and from a durability point of view.

At homify, you can find all sorts of projects and houses of many different styles and types, drawing inspiration and creativity. In this particular ideabook, we have put together eight houses that are all under 75 square metres in size. You hope that you will find these examples very interesting.