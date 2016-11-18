The wonder of modern-rustic style in 9 photos

It would be pretty difficult to find somebody who is not familiar with the modern design style. With its sleek surfaces, straight lines, and neutral colours, the modern / contemporary style is definitely one of the most sought-after looks today.

The rustic style is another tried-and-tested design that has captured the hearts of many people worldwide. With its commitment to rustic and raw materials like wood and brick, this style is a popular choice that a lot of interior designers and architects opt for in their creations.

But what happens when these two polar-opposite designs combine to flaunt their strengths in the same spaces? Well, then we get a unique and unforgettable look that is so perfect we just had to dedicate an entire article to it.

See below some striking visual representations of the gorgeous modern rustic style.