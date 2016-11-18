The wonder of modern-rustic style in 9 photos

It would be pretty difficult to find somebody who is not familiar with the modern design style. With its sleek surfaces, straight lines, and neutral colours, the modern / contemporary style is definitely one of the most sought-after looks today.
The rustic style is another tried-and-tested design that has captured the hearts of many people worldwide. With its commitment to rustic and raw materials like wood and brick, this style is a popular choice that a lot of interior designers and architects opt for in their creations.
But what happens when these two polar-opposite designs combine to flaunt their strengths in the same spaces? Well, then we get a unique and unforgettable look that is so perfect we just had to dedicate an entire article to it.
See below some striking visual representations of the gorgeous modern rustic style.
When one look is combined with another, it often happens that unique and exceptional touches are thought up, like the striking coffee table in our second example above. Enter crisp-white walls, clean surfaces, and touch of rustic materials beautifying the background, and we have a living room full of eye-catching wonder.
With raw surfaces of stone and timber adorning the walls and ceiling, the floor and furniture pieces opted for a more modern approach in our second example above. And just how stunning is the end result?
Even exterior areas, like this terrace, can become so much more magnificent when coated with a hybrid look – case in point, this striking outdoor dining scene, which has way too many exquisite details to mention (such as wrought-iron window bars, old barn-style doors, grass-clad ceiling, etc.).
We are just in love with this living room, which seems to combine the modern and rustic styles with expert precision. Notice select details like the coffee table where two polar-opposite materials (in terms of colour, texture, pattern, etc.) are combined to form a striking look.
Would this style work in your house?
How could anybody just walk by this informal little seating spot? Located in a niche setting within the wall, this charming little space flaunts an exceptional style and a most inviting look which makes us want to grab that novel and have a relaxing lie down while forgetting about the world and its troubles.
Don’t you just adore this country-style porch where a delicate little dining area treats us to both fresh air and lush landscape views? Although the elements seem to be country-meets-rustic, the colours are all soft neutrals, which is one of the main features of the modern design style.
Who would have guessed that this sleek and stylish residence used to function as a rustic old barn? Although select rustic touches can still be picked up (such as the curved roof shingles), the overall look of the structure is deliciously modern.
We are crazy about this image, which looks like a magical portal from one world into another. Actually it is only a clear window which separates a rustic area from a modern interior.
Notice how the materials, colours, and textures contrast with one another. It would seem the only element which can be found in both areas is that striking floor lighting fixture.
For our last image, we thought we’d up the interest factor by throwing some industrial style into the mix. Behold an interior with a very exceptional look: steel railings for the staircase; polished concrete flooring; exposed brick walls; rustic wood for the chairs; ultra contemporary lighting elements dangling from the ceiling, etc.
And on that note, let’s see how you can: Get the industrial look at home.