13 rustic, South African style homes you'll fall in love with

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
Casale SpecialUmbria.com, Marcello Gavioli Marcello Gavioli Kitchen
Today we aren't only looking at the architecture and design features of rustic homes, these images will also give you ideas to make adjustments and improvements to your proudly South African home. The details and suggestions are pleasant, attractive, comfortable and classic. 

We take a look at tips and tricks to up that vintage inspired look throughout your home, from the facade to the bathroom. A rustic design means plenty of wood, stone, brick and antique furniture, so if you love everything old-fashioned and charming, then continue reading…

1. Stone exterior

Mountain House, David Guerra Arquitetura e Interiores David Guerra Arquitetura e Interiores Rustic style house
David Guerra Arquitetura e Interiores

Mountain House

David Guerra Arquitetura e Interiores
David Guerra Arquitetura e Interiores
David Guerra Arquitetura e Interiores

The facade of this home is rustic and proud, and with the stone and brick detail, the exterior has an authentic appearance, too.

2. Wood and brick

Casa Simples e Confortável, RAC ARQUITETURA RAC ARQUITETURA Rustic style house Bricks White
RAC ARQUITETURA

RAC ARQUITETURA
RAC ARQUITETURA
RAC ARQUITETURA

This double storey home has a lovely, friendly atmosphere; the exposed brick detail, wooden roof and window frames enhance the chic ambiance.

3. Thatched roof

Mon Rêve, reitsema & partners architecten bna reitsema & partners architecten bna Country style house
reitsema &amp; partners architecten bna

reitsema & partners architecten bna
reitsema &amp; partners architecten bna
reitsema & partners architecten bna

As a result of South Africa's rich colonial history, the thatched roof home of Dutch origin, is another great idea for your exterior.

4. Wooden living

Дом в стиле шале. Москва, NK design studio NK design studio Living room
NK design studio

NK design studio
NK design studio
NK design studio

This living room design has a wonderful wooden aesthetic and lush rug for comfort. Have you seen the fireplace? It's adorable!

5. Textured and textiles

Lucky 4 Ranch, Uptic Studios Uptic Studios Living room
Uptic Studios

Lucky 4 Ranch

Uptic Studios
Uptic Studios
Uptic Studios

The colour scheme, wooden flooring, antique furniture and relaxing sofa of this living room are an attractive assembly. 

6. Stoned wall

Casa Laje de Pedra, Finkelstein Arquitetos Finkelstein Arquitetos Living room
Finkelstein Arquitetos

Finkelstein Arquitetos
Finkelstein Arquitetos
Finkelstein Arquitetos

The stone accent wall, practical seating and amazing natural sunshine adds to the comfortable environment of this lovely living room.

7. Kitchen idea

Casale SpecialUmbria.com, Marcello Gavioli Marcello Gavioli Kitchen
Marcello Gavioli

Marcello Gavioli
Marcello Gavioli
Marcello Gavioli

The walls coated in stone and the rustic identity of this kitchen are visible from all angles, and spending time here cooking up a storm to entertain family and friends will ensure you're in your element.

8. Kitchen and wooden walls

Residências na Praia luxuosas , Cristina Amaral Arquitetura e Interiores Cristina Amaral Arquitetura e Interiores Kitchen
Cristina Amaral Arquitetura e Interiores

Cristina Amaral Arquitetura e Interiores
Cristina Amaral Arquitetura e Interiores
Cristina Amaral Arquitetura e Interiores

This elegant wooden walled kitchen entails a superb use of texture and the neutral, natural colours create an amazing visual result.

9. Shabby chic

Wohnzimmer , Egger´s Einrichten INETRIOR DESIGN Egger´s Einrichten INETRIOR DESIGN Eclectic style bedroom
Egger´s Einrichten INETRIOR DESIGN

Egger´s Einrichten INETRIOR DESIGN
Egger´s Einrichten INETRIOR DESIGN
Egger´s Einrichten INETRIOR DESIGN

Rustic detail doesn't mean only the natural shades of wood can be used, this shabby chic bedroom decorated in white and a light colour palette is the epitome of gorgeous.

10. Fireplace

Vine Cottage, Phillips Tracey Architects Phillips Tracey Architects Classic style bedroom
Phillips Tracey Architects

Vine Cottage

Phillips Tracey Architects
Phillips Tracey Architects
Phillips Tracey Architects

A fireplace in the bedroom is something often seen in period movies, but if you're lucky enough to already have one in your old home, then you better make the most of it.

11. Neutral shades

CASA PIADENA - CREMONA, Laura Sardano Laura Sardano Rustic style bedroom
Laura Sardano

Laura Sardano
Laura Sardano
Laura Sardano

This stunning bedroom makes use of neutral shades and white detail for an enviable sleeping space, the wooden beams and dramatic sunshine enhances the brilliance of this decor.

12. Mediterranean

Villa , Emilio Rescigno - Fotografia Immobiliare Emilio Rescigno - Fotografia Immobiliare BathroomToilets
Emilio Rescigno—Fotografia Immobiliare

Emilio Rescigno - Fotografia Immobiliare
Emilio Rescigno—Fotografia Immobiliare
Emilio Rescigno - Fotografia Immobiliare

These bathroom designers went for comfortable Mediterranean inspired decor. Everything from the stone wall, neutral shades, textured tiles and simple lighting is attractive and classic.

13. The bathtub

THE COMPLETE NATURAL BATHROOMS Stonearth Interiors Ltd Modern bathroom
Stonearth Interiors Ltd

THE COMPLETE NATURAL BATHROOMS

Stonearth Interiors Ltd
Stonearth Interiors Ltd
Stonearth Interiors Ltd

This may be the last image in today's list, but a visit to this rustic bathroom ends it in style. The wonderful bathtub definitely adds a creative (rustic!) edge to the otherwise modern bathroom. Now that you've considered some rustic aspects for your home, here are: 18 staircase designs that will look fabulous in small houses

A small home perfect for a family, built for R500,000
Do you love rustic design, how have you added this style to your home?

