13 rustic, South African style homes you'll fall in love with

Today we aren't only looking at the architecture and design features of rustic homes, these images will also give you ideas to make adjustments and improvements to your proudly South African home. The details and suggestions are pleasant, attractive, comfortable and classic.
We take a look at tips and tricks to up that vintage inspired look throughout your home, from the facade to the bathroom. A rustic design means plenty of wood, stone, brick and antique furniture, so if you love everything old-fashioned and charming, then continue reading…
The facade of this home is rustic and proud, and with the stone and brick detail, the exterior has an authentic appearance, too.
This double storey home has a lovely, friendly atmosphere; the exposed brick detail, wooden roof and window frames enhance the chic ambiance.
As a result of South Africa's rich colonial history, the thatched roof home of Dutch origin, is another great idea for your exterior.
This living room design has a wonderful wooden aesthetic and lush rug for comfort. Have you seen the fireplace? It's adorable!
The colour scheme, wooden flooring, antique furniture and relaxing sofa of this living room are an attractive assembly.
The stone accent wall, practical seating and amazing natural sunshine adds to the comfortable environment of this lovely living room.
The walls coated in stone and the rustic identity of this kitchen are visible from all angles, and spending time here cooking up a storm to entertain family and friends will ensure you're in your element.
This elegant wooden walled kitchen entails a superb use of texture and the neutral, natural colours create an amazing visual result.
Rustic detail doesn't mean only the natural shades of wood can be used, this shabby chic bedroom decorated in white and a light colour palette is the epitome of gorgeous.
A fireplace in the bedroom is something often seen in period movies, but if you're lucky enough to already have one in your old home, then you better make the most of it.
This stunning bedroom makes use of neutral shades and white detail for an enviable sleeping space, the wooden beams and dramatic sunshine enhances the brilliance of this decor.
These bathroom designers went for comfortable Mediterranean inspired decor. Everything from the stone wall, neutral shades, textured tiles and simple lighting is attractive and classic.
This may be the last image in today's list, but a visit to this rustic bathroom ends it in style. The wonderful bathtub definitely adds a creative (rustic!) edge to the otherwise modern bathroom. Now that you've considered some rustic aspects for your home, here are: 18 staircase designs that will look fabulous in small houses