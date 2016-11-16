13 rustic, South African style homes you'll fall in love with

Today we aren't only looking at the architecture and design features of rustic homes, these images will also give you ideas to make adjustments and improvements to your proudly South African home. The details and suggestions are pleasant, attractive, comfortable and classic.

We take a look at tips and tricks to up that vintage inspired look throughout your home, from the facade to the bathroom. A rustic design means plenty of wood, stone, brick and antique furniture, so if you love everything old-fashioned and charming, then continue reading…