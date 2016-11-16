Your browser is out-of-date.

20 pictures of modern living rooms for you to copy

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
E2 House, arQing arQing Living room
Decorating your living room doesn’t need to be a hard task, you might need to consider some fun and quirky ideas to represent your personality or if you’re a bit more introverted, then you cannot go wrong with simple and neutral décor and accessories. In this Ideabook, we have 20 amazing and modern living room tips and tricks to keep your interior looking fresh and creative. So whether it’s colour, furniture, lighting and the essentials, there is a perfect combination of features to suit your home.

1. Texture and colour

E2 LIVING ROOM arQing Living room
The living room should have a balanced décor of colour and texture. Consider some stone, wood or concrete for a gorgeous effect, and perhaps a vibrant pastel palette while you’re at it.

2. Lighting is essential. Maximise natural light and complement the space with the addition of spotlights and lamps

Einfamilienhaus Essen, Luna Homestaging Luna Homestaging Modern living room
3. Be daring with a mixture of styles

homify Living room
Combine a variety of decorative elements for a lovely modern living room. Carefully think about the choice of table, and whether it would look best with a classic or vintage carpet.

4. Paint smaller rooms white, this will enhance the illumination and space

Casa P 29, Ambás Arquitectos Ambás Arquitectos Modern living room
5. Manage the space and layout

Penthouse Hacienda, Olivia Aldrete Haas Olivia Aldrete Haas Modern living room
The living room has a variety of furniture and furnishings that add to the décor, plan your layout perfectly to ensure that all sofa, tables and lamps add value to the room, without looking cluttered.

6. Feature some elegant artwork to show off your love for creativity and colour

homify Modern living room
7. Enhance natural appeal with some wooden detail

Casa Simples e Confortável, RAC ARQUITETURA RAC ARQUITETURA Living room Bricks White
Wood is well-known as being a noble element of décor, it also enhances the warmth and welcoming atmosphere of a home and can be combined with virtually any style for a nature loving and rustic effect.

8. Use lighting creatively to enhance certain spaces of your living room, whether it be artificial lights along the stairs or some brilliant natural sunshine that bathes the room throughout the day

Casa Shimano (Milano), studiodonizelli studiodonizelli Modern living room
9. Incorporate textiles

Casa Palenque, Con Contenedores S.A. de C.V. Con Contenedores S.A. de C.V. Living room Purple/Violet
Incorporating textiles into the living room doesn’t need to a difficult affair, add some scatter cushions in a variety of fabrics, sizes and patterns and your sofa will be instantly more relaxing.

10. Use colour wisely, opt for neutrals and a soft palette for guaranteed comfort

PROYECTO NN23, PORTO Arquitectura + Diseño de Interiores PORTO Arquitectura + Diseño de Interiores Modern living room
11. Family seating

Departamento Quintas del Mar, el interior el interior Modern living room Wood White
When friends and family are over for a meal, it often starts with polite conversation. So interior designers recommend that should be planned in order to make conversing and socialising a lot easier and more comfortable.

12. Opt for decorative accessories in wood, ceramics, marble or even a combination of the textures and materials

La Fontaine , Sobrado + Ugalde Arquitectos Sobrado + Ugalde Arquitectos Modern living room
13. The smallest details make the most difference

SHOWROOM LUXOREMA, LUXOREMA LUXOREMA Living room
Be creative with accessories for a unique living room styled filled with an original character.

14. If the room is compact in size, take advantage of natural light to enhance the look of space, and use colourful accessories sparingly.

Choapan Decor by Erika Winters®Design, Erika Winters® Design Erika Winters® Design Living room
Choapan Decor by Erika Winters®Design

15. Add plants for decoration

Últimos trabajos, Spazio3Design Spazio3Design Modern living room
Últimos trabajos

Greenery, flowers and plants are an awesome way to add a natural touch to the living room. It’s friendly and welcoming, but look for indoor plants that are slow-growing and will add some fresh air to the environment too.

16. Make your walls original with some vibrant colour and patterns

Interiorismo, KAUS KAUS Modern living room
17. Vivid and passionate

Proyecto Departamento Gusi, Sandra Molina Sandra Molina Living room
If you’re a bit daring, then a vibrant shade of red may be just the personality enhancing choice for your décor.

18. Combined vibrant colour

RESIDENCIA DIANA, Excelencia en Diseño Excelencia en Diseño Modern living room Wood-Plastic Composite White
Pair brighter colours with some softer shades for a balanced and chic contrast.

19. Elegance is easy with comfy carpet, textiles and prints

PROYECTOS, FLAM RUGS FLAM RUGS Modern living room
20. Modern fireplace

Casa 57 Casa Fuerte, Prototipo Arquitectos Prototipo Arquitectos Modern living room
A meeting place around the fire is all sorts of comforting, add a fantastic fireplace to make your home a lot more warm and cosy. Now that your living room is enviable, how about: 13 ideas that will make a small house look modern (and stylish)?

36 minimalist style ideas that only people with taste will love
How have you modernised your living room?

