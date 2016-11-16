20 pictures of modern living rooms for you to copy

Decorating your living room doesn’t need to be a hard task, you might need to consider some fun and quirky ideas to represent your personality or if you’re a bit more introverted, then you cannot go wrong with simple and neutral décor and accessories. In this Ideabook, we have 20 amazing and modern living room tips and tricks to keep your interior looking fresh and creative. So whether it’s colour, furniture, lighting and the essentials, there is a perfect combination of features to suit your home.
The living room should have a balanced décor of colour and texture. Consider some stone, wood or concrete for a gorgeous effect, and perhaps a vibrant pastel palette while you’re at it.
Combine a variety of decorative elements for a lovely modern living room. Carefully think about the choice of table, and whether it would look best with a classic or vintage carpet.
The living room has a variety of furniture and furnishings that add to the décor, plan your layout perfectly to ensure that all sofa, tables and lamps add value to the room, without looking cluttered.
Wood is well-known as being a noble element of décor, it also enhances the warmth and welcoming atmosphere of a home and can be combined with virtually any style for a nature loving and rustic effect.
Incorporating textiles into the living room doesn’t need to a difficult affair, add some scatter cushions in a variety of fabrics, sizes and patterns and your sofa will be instantly more relaxing.
When friends and family are over for a meal, it often starts with polite conversation. So interior designers recommend that should be planned in order to make conversing and socialising a lot easier and more comfortable.
Be creative with accessories for a unique living room styled filled with an original character.
Greenery, flowers and plants are an awesome way to add a natural touch to the living room. It’s friendly and welcoming, but look for indoor plants that are slow-growing and will add some fresh air to the environment too.
If you’re a bit daring, then a vibrant shade of red may be just the personality enhancing choice for your décor.
Pair brighter colours with some softer shades for a balanced and chic contrast.
A meeting place around the fire is all sorts of comforting, add a fantastic fireplace to make your home a lot more warm and cosy.