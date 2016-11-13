The wooden home with a kitchen you need to see to believe

It's not often that you find really impressive designs that manage to find a balance between the modern and the rustic, but this is exactly what design professionals Uptic Studios have managed to achieve in this incredible design.
This beautiful double-storey home blends perfectly into the trees that surround it, while bringing a very contemporary look and feel to the environment. It's also the perfect combination of functionality and style, showing how these two can work hand in hand.
What you'll also learn from this project today is how nature can be beautifully incorporated into a home design, taking on the most incredible visual journey. It also creates a home that is peaceful and serene.
Let's take a look!
From the get go, we can see how natural materials have been combined to create a gorgeous, modern yet rustic design.
Stone, wood and glass work together throughout the facade, while the cement wall and driveway adds a rugged touch to this very warm, earthy and homely piece of architecture.
Wood is always a wonderful material as it is durable and economically-viable. It also looks beautiful too!
You'll also notice that the designers have added some flower beds to the design, enhancing the look and feel of the natural materials.
If we take a step back, we can see just how welcoming and warm this home is. Stone steps lead guests and visitors to the front door of the house, while the garage keeps cars, bicycles and other items neatly stored away.
We can also see how the lighting installed throughout the exterior illuminates the details of the exterior design, enhancing the raw and natural materials.
Now we really get a chance to see just how impressive this home is, extending up into the trees over several levels. It seems to work in harmony with the trees around it. The designers have truly played with the vertical space available to them.
We can also see how each level of the home takes on a new shape and design, creating an eclectic shape that packs quite a punch.
The natural materials that make up the facade are interspersed with glass throughout the design, which creates a wonderful transition between the interior and exterior spaces. We can also see how the home spills out onto terraces and balconies, creating wonderful areas for enjoying the fresh air and sunshine.
If we look at the terrace a little bit closer, we can see how the designers have installed a beautiful bar on the window sill between the kitchen and the terrace. They've added some bar stools to the one side, allowing this area to become the perfect interactive spot! Couldn't you imagine chatting to the chef through the window while enjoying a glass of wine on the bar stool in the fresh air?
There's also an outdoor dining table and chairs, which create the perfect area for dining under the stars or simply enjoying the trees that surround the home with a good book. The designers have chosen wooden furniture, which is durable and will last in all weather conditions. Some colourful cushions make the seats that much more comfortable.
If we head inside the home, we can see how the designers have mixed materials throughout the interiors too! Wood and stone work in harmony with the smooth white plastered walls to create a very homely and appealing design. It feels like you are being cocooned in warmth!
You'll also notice that there is plenty of natural light, with windows and doors interspersed throughout the living space. This enhances the ambiance of the interior space, allowing the designers to be a little bit more creative with the furniture and decor elements. In a light room, you can afford to add some darker colours and tones.
This is exactly what they've done, opting for a beautiful patterned red rug that match the red patterned cushions. This living room oozes personality and charm!
In this image, we can see how the kitchen opens up onto the living space, making for a very social and engaging interior design.
A kitchen island subtly separates the cooking space from the rest of the house, however. It also provides an extra surface area for cooking and added storage space for keeping crockery, cutlery and other kitchen items stored neatly out of sight.
The bedroom of this home is very elegant and sophisticated with a neutral colour palette.
Remember that your bedroom is meant to be a calm oasis where you can escape from the rest of the world and feel relaxed and rejuvenated. This is why neutral colours work so well in this space.
Another tip is to make the most of cupboards and bedside table drawers, storing anything that isn't functional or necessary neatly out of sight. This keeps your room looking tidy, which will make you feel far more at ease.
Again we can see how natural light plays a role, flooding this space with sunshine thanks to the large glass windows under the ceiling.
In the evening, the house looks simply breathtaking. The light shines out from the interior windows and doors, making for a very visually appealing design.
This is a home that shows how innovative design can work in harmony with comfort and functionality. It also shows how natural design never goes out of fashion.
