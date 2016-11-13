The wooden home with a kitchen you need to see to believe

It's not often that you find really impressive designs that manage to find a balance between the modern and the rustic, but this is exactly what design professionals Uptic Studios have managed to achieve in this incredible design.

This beautiful double-storey home blends perfectly into the trees that surround it, while bringing a very contemporary look and feel to the environment. It's also the perfect combination of functionality and style, showing how these two can work hand in hand.

What you'll also learn from this project today is how nature can be beautifully incorporated into a home design, taking on the most incredible visual journey. It also creates a home that is peaceful and serene.

Let's take a look!