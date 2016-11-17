​11 small homes you'll want to call yours today (so pretty!)

If there is one thing that we’ve learned here on homify, it’s that style is not necessarily reliant on space. Which means if you’re doing the small-scale living thing, you can still enjoy aesthetic beauty and visual elegance via your choices in colours, materials, and overall look that your house portrays.

To help inspire you with some façade ideas (and treat you to beautiful houses, of course), we have gathered 11 small-yet-super-stylish homes that can certainly take on lots of the bigger and more expansive homes out there. These little creations may be tiny, but they certainly pack big punches look- and attitude-wise.

See for yourself, and decide which one(s) would be perfect to copy.