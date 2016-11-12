Today, we are going to visit London and draw some inspiration from a fabulous house extension.
This family had no space for a kitchen, so design professionals Holland and Green helped them to add onto their existing home, creating the perfect little kitchen, dining room and living room space.
Often we think that extensions will look a bit shabby, like they've just been tacked onto the existing house but this project proves otherwise. It will show that an extension can work beautifully with an existing house, adding a stunning modern and refreshing element to the look and feel of a home.
Are you ready to take a look?
The extended kitchen and living space spills out onto a beautiful little terrace area, where the family can enjoy the sunshine and fresh air if need be. It opens the space up, making it that much larger. You could furnish and area like this with outdoor tables and chairs or some sun loungers.
We can also see how the extended space is packaged neatly in the brick facade, which looks very natural—almost like it has been there all along. This is proof that your extension doesn't have to look out of place, it can blend into the original home seamlessly.
The new kitchen is simply gorgeous, with plenty of space thanks to the extension.
The designers have gone for a very sleek and modern design, with grey screed floors, white counters and cabinets and a splash of yellow on the wall between the counter tops and the cabinets on the wall.
This is a minimalist design that makes the most of every centimetre of space. The designers have maximised the storage facilities, ensuring that only the most functional and necessary of items are on display. This makes for a very savvy-looking kitchen area.
The kitchen island is also a wonderful addition, providing extra storage space as well as an extra surface area for cooking and preparing food.
If we take a step back, we can see how the kitchen flows into a gorgeous dining room with an industrial chic wall, made purely from raw brick.
This raw look and feel is very trendy at the moment, bringing a natural and earthy touch to the room. It works in harmony with the smooth wooden dining room table, while the pastel-coloured chairs bring a splash of colour and personality to the area.
These raw materials also complement the very stylish and sleek white kitchen, softening the clinical look.
In this image, we can see how the extended area opens up beautifully onto the garden, making the space seem that much bigger and more expansive.
The sliding doors that separate the interior from the exterior open up, creating a seamless transition between the two. Can you see how it also fills this home with natural light, making for a very warm, homely and cosy living area? This is further enhanced by the white walls and earth tones, which allow the sunshine to reflect throughout the room.
You'll also notice that there is a large skylight in the ceiling, which allows natural light to flood the home—a great design tip!
In the living room, we can see how little details add charm and personality to the room, changing the whole look and feel of the space.
The neutral grey sofa and white walls have been enhanced by some vibrant and colourful patterned cushions as well as a piece of artwork on the wall. This is a reminder that you don't need to overwhelm the space to pack a punch.
You'll also notice that there are little lamps scattered throughout this extension, offering the room a beautiful soft glow in the evenings. This is very appealing, providing ambiance and mood without leaving guests feeling like they are in the spotlight!
The living room also features a gorgeous flat screen television and a very trendy television cabinet. This cabinet is ideal for storing DVDs, books, magazine, remote controls and other items neatly out of sight. This is a great tip! It keeps a small space looking very neat and tidy.
The designers have also added a gorgeous little garden room to the end of the garden, where all gardening tools and other items such as bicycles can be stored neatly out of sight.
This is a wonderful addition to a garden, especially if you have the space available. It ensures that you don't have items scattered around the outdoor area, which detracts from the beauty of the garden.
