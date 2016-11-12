Today, we are going to visit London and draw some inspiration from a fabulous house extension.

This family had no space for a kitchen, so design professionals Holland and Green helped them to add onto their existing home, creating the perfect little kitchen, dining room and living room space.

Often we think that extensions will look a bit shabby, like they've just been tacked onto the existing house but this project proves otherwise. It will show that an extension can work beautifully with an existing house, adding a stunning modern and refreshing element to the look and feel of a home.

Are you ready to take a look?