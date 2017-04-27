Your browser is out-of-date.

Your step by step guide to making your own small garden

Colorful, dense and full of infinite diversity, a garden is essential when designing a home, especially if we talk about houses that have optimal areas to develop a composition of flowers and plants with dramatic elements.Having a large patio or backyard is not something that anyone can have. However, there are always forgotten corners where a small garden can be born and become the element that steals the eyes of everyone who visits the house.

From lighting, design, landscaping and execution of ideas, this ideabook brings you 5 examples of how you can achieve an ideal small garden located in unexpected places in around the home. Let's take a look!

1. A garden that welcomes guests

Before starting with this garden, the area predestined for the feature, which was located at the main entrance of the house, must be cleaned and prepared for being home to different varieties of plants. From adding a drainpipe to improve the substrate, several steps need to be met to have a good basis when incorporating vegetation into space. 

As shown in the picture, this garden area does not have any boundary or edge that separates it from the built floor, providing a clean, minimalist finish.

Incorporating vegetation

In this picture we see as the greenery seized the vacant space. Combining various species of plants, the landscaping of this small planter provides a colourful and tropical look, combining tall and slender plants with small shrubs that help give volume and colour on the lower plane of the composition. Selected plants adapt perfectly to the climatic conditions and the environment where they are transplanted, ensuring a long and healthy life.

… for a fabulous result!

The final details are those ending to unify the design and give it more texture. River stones in orange and red tones were included to add not only colour, but to prevent unwanted growth of weeds in the rest of the garden. We can also see the light that comes from the substrate, as well as a small sprinkler that will  constantly water plants without the necessity of using a hose.

2. A corner wasted

The space we see in the picture above is a small front of a house, surrounded by the perimeter fence and the wall of the house covered with beautiful stone. Initially, this area was just a vacant lot with nothing to give back to the house, being a very small spae in which to achieve a living area. So, bringing in a good landscaping designer was the perfect solution to fill it with life.

Now a collage of colours

The end result shows how the organic landscaping design perfectly combines different varieties of colourful plants. Curved lines set the tone and are the axes that organize the distribution of plants to give movement and dynamism to this small garden. The substrate is still under development and you may opt for natural grass or river stones to give more colour.

3. Outside and within: A garden in the hall

 In this case, we can see from inside the house the garden located outside, thanks to a large window that sits on the wall, being a perfect way to have a garden view without creating an internal one.

A closer look

The bottom wall of this small ecosystem was coated with rustic stones in warm colours to create a pleasing and contrasting background with vegetation, adding more interest to the entire design. We can notice different types and species of plants in this little garden which we will see in more detail below.

External perspective

The design of this garden took into account the different heights of plants and their colours, seeking to create contrast and alternate light and dark shades of plants to mark the different rows of vegetation. Taller plants were placed at the bottom, so that they grow not clog the rest of the bushes and all species can be seen from inside the house.

4. Parking area complement

Parking areas are usually virtually serviced, having little or limited additional space. In this case, we wanted to give a touch of life and color to a garage by incorporating a garden just below the concrete pergolas, taking a coral background wall color that will highlight the vegetation planted in front of it. 

Colourful and fun end result

Once the garden is complete, a row of plants borders and accompanies the long parking space, adding colour and life to this corner. To avoid disturbing the garden when opening car doors or operating the vehicle, plant heights were chosen to suit the space. 

5. The facade as space to incorporate vegetation

Good design of the facade and perimeter walls of the house is essential to make a good impression to the neighbourhood and those who visit us, but many materials and little greenery can look too heavy if certain natural elements are not incorporated. To complement this stone wall, the designers chose to create a narrow garden that accompanies the facade. Let's see how this design turned out.

Stunning strip of vegetatation

Fabulous! After filling the trench with soil intended for gardening, small plants and flowers of a beautiful magenta were used to add natural colour. Two taller palms stood at the ends so as to frame the garden, a fantastic idea you can do with your own hands.

We hope the deconstruction of these five small gardens helped you along with the choice of making your own, which will always bring value to your home, especially if you want to: Make your entrance look beautiful. 

What did you think of these 5 examples?

