Your step by step guide to making your own small garden

Colorful, dense and full of infinite diversity, a garden is essential when designing a home, especially if we talk about houses that have optimal areas to develop a composition of flowers and plants with dramatic elements.Having a large patio or backyard is not something that anyone can have. However, there are always forgotten corners where a small garden can be born and become the element that steals the eyes of everyone who visits the house.

From lighting, design, landscaping and execution of ideas, this ideabook brings you 5 examples of how you can achieve an ideal small garden located in unexpected places in around the home. Let's take a look!