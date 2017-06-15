Your browser is out-of-date.

Gardening: 6 gardens you can create in one weekend

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
Muestras de trabajo, Jardines Paisajismo Y Decoraciones Elyflor Jardines Paisajismo Y Decoraciones Elyflor Modern Garden
You don't need any woodworking skills to build these six beautiful little gardens.

To be perfectly honest, we all secretly love that feeling of giving a home tour to guests and neighbours and hearing them exclaim their approval. Whether it’s our excellent choice in hallway wallpaper, our beautiful selection of kitchen accessories, or our magnificent commitment to stunning living room sofas, hearing the words “beautiful”, “stunning”, and “wow” is always welcome.

But why stick to beautiful interiors when you can also receive compliments on your stunning exteriors too? By dedicating yourself to some regular maintenance and creative ideas, your garden can also draw a few envious glances.

Fortunately for you, we have already done the creative-ideas part, so see below which of these very easy tips and tricks you want to try out for your garden space.

1. The lush-yet-sleek garden patch

Proyectos pequeños, Constructora Asvial S.A de C.V. Constructora Asvial S.A de C.V. Minimalist style garden Stone Green
Constructora Asvial S.A de C.V.

This garden certainly doesn’t need lots of space to be striking. Lawn? Check. Stepping stones? Got them. Decorative pebbles? Yup! 

Everything is here on small scale, but you definitely can’t deny the appeal – and it looks so easy to recreate.

2. Decorative details

Open-Plan Kitchen/Living Room, Ladbroke Walk, London , Cue & Co of London Cue & Co of London Modern Garden
Cue &amp; Co of London

Open-Plan Kitchen/Living Room, Ladbroke Walk, London

We are just in love with the furniture- and décor details that make up this garden spot. Who would have thought that a mirror could work outside?

The lush planted pots ensure green freshness, contrasting so beautifully with the timber-panelled walls/fences. A charming little café-table set ensures a cute little seating spot, while the mirror doubles the entire scene’s effective design.

3. Delicate touches

Elegante casa em condomínio, Tania Bertolucci de Souza | Arquitetos Associados Tania Bertolucci de Souza | Arquitetos Associados Modern Garden
Tania Bertolucci de Souza | Arquitetos Associados

Depending on the terrain, shape and size of your outdoor space, garden furniture pieces can be quite ideal add-ons. See how a rustic wooden bench, garden lights, and beautiful potters add charm and style to this outdoor area.

homify hint: By keeping furniture off the grass, your garden will appear bigger. And the use of trailing foliage helps to blur the lines between lawn and walls.

4. Pretty with pebbles

Muestras de trabajo, Jardines Paisajismo Y Decoraciones Elyflor Jardines Paisajismo Y Decoraciones Elyflor Modern Garden
Jardines Paisajismo Y Decoraciones Elyflor

Don’t you just adore this simple yet very effective garden which shows us what is possible with some imagination and a few hours? With those plants already in place, you can dress them up so stunningly with some stones and pebbles in different colours.

Architects, gardeners, and much more – we have them all here on homify. See our professionals page for more info.

5. The creative corner

Projeto Paisagismo, Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo Modern Garden
Borges Arquitetura &amp; Paisagismo

Striking garden additions like water features doesn’t necessarily mean digging up a giant fish pond. This small fountain takes up very little space, yet is most eye-catching thanks to the aesthetic design surrounding it.

What could be easier?

6. Selective symmetry

un jardin oriental, BAIRES GREEN MUEBLES BAIRES GREEN MUEBLES Asian style garden
BAIRES GREEN MUEBLES

You can never be 100% sure about what your plants’ exact sizes and shapes will be, but you can instigate some organisation with symmetry. Proportional and mirrored layouts can make a big difference, and are ideal for those of us who don’t really fancy the lush and natural look for our gardens. 

Just see how easy this little Zen-like garden makes it look: pebbles, timber platforms for the potters, and manicured plants – done! The striking stone wall and water fountain in the background are, although recommended, completely optional.

7. Keep it interesting

DISEÑOS DE JARDINES, VIVERO CUMBRES ELITE VIVERO CUMBRES ELITE Modern Garden
VIVERO CUMBRES ELITE

Don’t rely on only your beautiful lawn to make up a stunning garden. Add some detail to keep it interesting, as this wavy edge border has done, neatly keeping the plants and flowers in place while also skilfully framing the foliage section of the garden too. 

No need to share your garden space with your nosey neighbour. Take a look at: The best garden privacy options.

What tips will you be using for your garden back home?

