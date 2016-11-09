14 easy to install sliding doors to maximise your space

When you have to close a space separating two different uses in one room, create an indoor garden room, or call on more of the alternatives that are always presented in the spatial arrangement of a house, sliding doors are a solution with several possibilities. You can get them in a wide variety of interpretations of the same material. Take glass, for example. You get translucent and transparent, while some are decorated with drawing and different techniques, such as sandblasting, etching, paint (permanent or temporary), stained glass (or imitation stained glass), decoupage, prints, or photography. The options are endless.

As you can see there are a lot of techniques, if you use it with discretion, that can achieve unique pieces in your sliding glass doors. If you want to customise your sliding doors, you also have options when it comes to the door frames, which can entail iron frames, chromed metal, or wood, and each with its own special characteristics that fits the style of your home. Join us now on this journey, to see the interesting sliding doors that you can copy.