14 easy to install sliding doors to maximise your space

When you have to close a space separating two different uses in one room, create an indoor garden room, or call on more of the alternatives that are always presented in the spatial arrangement of a house, sliding doors are a solution with several possibilities. You can get them in a wide variety of interpretations of the same material. Take glass, for example. You get translucent and transparent, while some are decorated with drawing and different techniques, such as sandblasting, etching, paint (permanent or temporary), stained glass (or imitation stained glass), decoupage, prints, or photography. The options are endless.
As you can see there are a lot of techniques, if you use it with discretion, that can achieve unique pieces in your sliding glass doors. If you want to customise your sliding doors, you also have options when it comes to the door frames, which can entail iron frames, chromed metal, or wood, and each with its own special characteristics that fits the style of your home. Join us now on this journey, to see the interesting sliding doors that you can copy.
Our first design is translucent sliding glass doors with a strong black frame. The latter also perfectly suits the decor of its surroundings.
Sliding doors from floor to ceiling and total view of the spectacular scenery.
These beautiful sheets of frosted glass have been adorned with golden patterns to add extra privacy and to augment the aesthetics.
Here we have totally transparent sliding doors which are dampened by blinds to break the harsh light when necessary.
These elegant iron-framed glass doors provide a sophisticated character to the space.
These translucent doors and frames are in tune with the color and style of the room.
Wood is the perfect background for beautiful stained glass.
Here a glass sheet, with a central engraving, hangs from a railing without frames.
The separation of these two rooms is virtual, with full visual between the two environments.
Here we have an interior garden encapsulated in the bedroom between sliding glass doors.
These sliding doors allow the separation, when appropriate, of the two uses in this room.
In this kitchen doors serve to provide natural ventilation or prevent odors from spreading.
Here we see another use of this modern technology, which gives this studio apartment a contemporary charm.
These 14 sliding glass doors gave us plenty to think about when it comes to the spatial arrangement of our homes, and also encourages us to avoid wasting space. We hope it did the same for you!