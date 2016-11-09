Your browser is out-of-date.

14 easy to install sliding doors to maximise your space

Izelle du Pisanie Izelle du Pisanie
homify Windows & doors Doors
When you have to close a space separating two different uses in one room, create an indoor garden room, or call on more of the alternatives that are always presented in the spatial arrangement of a house, sliding doors are a solution with several possibilities. You can get them in a wide variety of interpretations of the same material. Take glass, for example. You get translucent and transparent, while some are decorated with drawing and different techniques, such as sandblasting, etching, paint (permanent or temporary), stained glass (or imitation stained glass), decoupage, prints, or photography. The options are endless. 

As you can see there are a lot of techniques, if you use it with discretion, that can achieve unique pieces in your sliding glass doors. If you want to customise your sliding doors, you also have options when it comes to the door frames, which can entail iron frames, chromed metal, or wood, and each with its own special characteristics that fits the style of your home. Join us now on this journey, to see the interesting sliding doors that you can copy.

1. Bold black

Двери в японском стиле - раздвижная конструкция, Lesomodul Lesomodul Windows & doors Doors
Our first design is translucent sliding glass doors with a strong black frame. The latter also perfectly suits the decor of its surroundings.

2. Environmental appreciation

Hotel Condesa DF, JSa Arquitectura JSa Arquitectura
Sliding doors from floor to ceiling and total view of the spectacular scenery.

4. Frosted art

Privatpraxis für Frauenheilkundein Freising , 4plus5 4plus5 Glass doors
These beautiful sheets of frosted glass have been adorned with golden patterns to add extra privacy and to augment the aesthetics. 

5. Blinds

CORTINAS Y PERSIANAS RESIDENCIA EN SANTA FE, BERRY BLINDS INTERIORISMO BERRY BLINDS INTERIORISMO Windows & doors Blinds & shutters
Here we have totally transparent sliding doors which are dampened by blinds to break the harsh light when necessary. 

6. Sophistication

Раздвижные двери в Москве, Lesomodul Lesomodul Windows & doors Doors
These elegant iron-framed glass doors provide a sophisticated character to the space.

7. Keeping in style

Interiorismo Departamentos Las Ventanas, BAO BAO Windows & doors Doors
These translucent doors and frames are in tune with the color and style of the room.

8. Elegant stained glass

Раздвижные двери с витражами, Lesomodul Lesomodul Windows & doors Doors
Wood is the perfect background for beautiful stained glass. 

9. Freestyle

porte in vetro di design, bellinvetro bellinvetro Windows & doors Doors
Here a glass sheet, with a central engraving, hangs from a railing without frames. 

10. Virtual seperation

homify Windows & doors Doors
The separation of these two rooms is virtual, with full visual between the two environments.

11. Interior garden

La Casa Desnuda, Taller Estilo Arquitectura Taller Estilo Arquitectura Eclectic style bedroom
Here we have an interior garden encapsulated in the bedroom between sliding glass doors. 

12. Seperate or integrate

Maison individuelle Versailles, Hélène de Tassigny Hélène de Tassigny Modern kitchen
These sliding doors allow the separation, when appropriate, of the two uses in this room.

13. Fresh air and open doors

CASA 45, CERVERA SÁNCHEZ ARQUITECTOS CERVERA SÁNCHEZ ARQUITECTOS Kitchen
In this kitchen doors serve to provide natural ventilation or prevent odors from spreading.

14. Contemporary cool

Amsterdam + Sonora, Central de Arquitectura Central de Arquitectura
Here we see another use of this modern technology, which gives this studio apartment a contemporary charm.

These 14 sliding glass doors gave us plenty to think about when it comes to the spatial arrangement of our homes, and also encourages us to avoid wasting space. We hope it did the same for you!

3. Interaction

homify Windows & doors Window decoration
This feature allows for an easy communication between the inside and outdoors of the house. 

​6 prefab homes (with plans) for you to enjoy
Which of these 14 examples did you like the most?

Discover home inspiration!

