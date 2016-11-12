Your browser is out-of-date.

22 beautiful and easy to install garden fences

Leigh Leigh
Schallschutzzäune Limes, Junior, Horizontal: Aufwertung für privaten Grund, Braun & Würfele - Holz im Garten Braun & Würfele - Holz im Garten Modern Garden Wood
When it comes to home design, we often focus on the interior spaces. We think about our living room and bedroom designs as well as how we can make the inside of our home very appealing.

Often, however, we overlook one of the most important elements of home design—the garden. A garden changes the whole look and feel of a home, enhancing or detracting from the style and design of the facade. You want it to look neat, tidy, well-maintained and colourful at all times!

What's more is that you need to invest a bit of time and love into your garden fence. It's not simply a functional too! Your garden fence can have a huge impact on the design of your home. You want a modern and stylish fence that will make your garden and your home look that much better!

This is why today at homify, we are going to show you 22 beautiful and easy to install garden fences, from top professionals from around the world. These will inspire you to make some easy and simple changes to your garden area, resulting in a whole new look and feel!

1. Go for a classic wooden fence for a rustic and earthy look and feel

Schallschutzzäune Limes, Junior, Horizontal: Aufwertung für privaten Grund, Braun & Würfele - Holz im Garten Braun & Würfele - Holz im Garten Modern Garden Wood
Braun &amp; Würfele—Holz im Garten

Braun & Würfele - Holz im Garten
Braun &amp; Würfele—Holz im Garten
Braun & Würfele - Holz im Garten

2. For privacy, go for a solid wall but top it with a trellis fence to soften the look and feel

SCREEN 25mm DIAMOND Oxford Trellis Modern houses
Oxford Trellis

SCREEN 25mm DIAMOND

Oxford Trellis
Oxford Trellis
Oxford Trellis

3. Add artwork or forms of decor to your outdoor fence to add charm and personality to this space

"LATTE" SCREEN Oxford Trellis Rustic style house
Oxford Trellis

LATTE SCREEN

Oxford Trellis
Oxford Trellis
Oxford Trellis

4. Dark wooden fences complement beautiful green plants and trees

Zen Inspired Garden, Bradley Stoke, Katherine Roper Landscape & Garden Design Katherine Roper Landscape & Garden Design Asian style garden
Katherine Roper Landscape &amp; Garden Design

Zen Inspired Garden, Bradley Stoke

Katherine Roper Landscape & Garden Design
Katherine Roper Landscape &amp; Garden Design
Katherine Roper Landscape & Garden Design

5. For a more cutting-edge design, opt for a metal fence with a funky style

Casa Sorteo Tec No.191, ARQUIPLAN ARQUIPLAN Modern houses
ARQUIPLAN

ARQUIPLAN
ARQUIPLAN
ARQUIPLAN

6. A simple paddock-style fence can be the most effective design

Fencing project Atkinsons Fencing Ltd Scandinavian style garden
Atkinsons Fencing Ltd

Fencing project

Atkinsons Fencing Ltd
Atkinsons Fencing Ltd
Atkinsons Fencing Ltd

7. Pair brick with a metal fence for a classic and charming exterior look and feel

Die Vielfallt der Zäune, Triumph-Zaunsysteme Triumph-Zaunsysteme Garden Fencing & walls
Triumph-Zaunsysteme

Triumph-Zaunsysteme
Triumph-Zaunsysteme
Triumph-Zaunsysteme

8. If you have a more creative flair, you can really do some interesting things with your fence

Alaskan Mountain Gate, Edelstahl Atelier Crouse: Edelstahl Atelier Crouse: Eclectic style garden
Edelstahl Atelier Crouse:

Alaskan Mountain Gate

Edelstahl Atelier Crouse:
Edelstahl Atelier Crouse:
Edelstahl Atelier Crouse:

9. A simple stone wall offers privacy and a natural touch

homify Mediterranean style garden
homify

homify
homify
homify

10. Use vines to create a vertical garden across your fence for a very natural design

Elegante casa em condomínio, Tania Bertolucci de Souza | Arquitetos Associados Tania Bertolucci de Souza | Arquitetos Associados Modern Garden
Tania Bertolucci de Souza | Arquitetos Associados

Tania Bertolucci de Souza | Arquitetos Associados
Tania Bertolucci de Souza | Arquitetos Associados
Tania Bertolucci de Souza | Arquitetos Associados

11. The white picket fence never goes out of fashion

Ogrodzenia posesyjne (PCV), Ogrodzenia PCV Ogrodzenia PCV Classic style garden
Ogrodzenia PCV

Ogrodzenia PCV
Ogrodzenia PCV
Ogrodzenia PCV

12. Don't be afraid to add some bright and bold colours to make a statement

Die Vielfallt der Zäune, Triumph-Zaunsysteme Triumph-Zaunsysteme Garden Fencing & walls
Triumph-Zaunsysteme

Triumph-Zaunsysteme
Triumph-Zaunsysteme
Triumph-Zaunsysteme

13. White is a clean and simple colour that always works in harmony with your garden colours and tones

SCREEN ABOVE WALL Oxford Trellis Modern houses
Oxford Trellis

SCREEN ABOVE WALL

Oxford Trellis
Oxford Trellis
Oxford Trellis

14. Don't be afraid to go for some unique shapes and designs, creating a very aesthetically appealing garden

Murs de séparation, SO GARDEN SO GARDEN Garden Fencing & walls
SO GARDEN

SO GARDEN
SO GARDEN
SO GARDEN

15. Take it one step further and let your garden fence double up as a form of artwork

Swimming Pool wallcovering and seats Kreoo Pool Marble Black
Kreoo

Swimming Pool wallcovering and seats

Kreoo
Kreoo
Kreoo

16. Simple and rural wooden fences can create the most charming design

Holzzäune, meingartenversand.de meingartenversand.de Garden Fencing & walls
meingartenversand.de

meingartenversand.de
meingartenversand.de
meingartenversand.de

17. A stone wall like this one offers the family privacy, while bringing industrial chic design to the garden

Antares, JUAN CARLOS ROJAS ARQUITECTOS JUAN CARLOS ROJAS ARQUITECTOS Pool Stone Wood effect
JUAN CARLOS ROJAS ARQUITECTOS

JUAN CARLOS ROJAS ARQUITECTOS
JUAN CARLOS ROJAS ARQUITECTOS
JUAN CARLOS ROJAS ARQUITECTOS

18. Pastel colours work beautifully for a garden fence

Contemporary Cottage Garden Yorkshire Gardens Rustic style garden
Yorkshire Gardens

Contemporary Cottage Garden

Yorkshire Gardens
Yorkshire Gardens
Yorkshire Gardens

19. Surround the entire home with a garden fence for a neatly packaged design

homify Modern Garden
homify

homify
homify
homify

20. Metal fences are durable and hardy and come in array of shapes, sizes and styles

Ogrodzenia nierdzewne, Armet Armet Garden Fencing & walls
Armet

Armet
Armet
Armet

21. A wall like this offers privacy without being too chunky or too solid—you don't want to feel like you live in a prison!

Pabellón 3e, TACO Taller de Arquitectura Contextual TACO Taller de Arquitectura Contextual Modern houses
TACO Taller de Arquitectura Contextual

TACO Taller de Arquitectura Contextual
TACO Taller de Arquitectura Contextual
TACO Taller de Arquitectura Contextual

22. Add some different shapes and textures to your white fence for a glamorous result

Sylter Gartentore, Friesentore, Sichtschutztore blickdicht und Gartenpforten aus Sipo Mahagoni.- Accoya.- und Bongossiholz in Weiß und allen RAL Farben auf Maß lieferbar., Holzwerkstatt Mazur Holzwerkstatt Mazur Modern Garden
Holzwerkstatt Mazur

Holzwerkstatt Mazur
Holzwerkstatt Mazur
Holzwerkstatt Mazur

If you've enjoyed this ideabook, you'll love these: Awesome fencing ideas for South African gardens.

Which fence appeals to you?

