When it comes to home design, we often focus on the interior spaces. We think about our living room and bedroom designs as well as how we can make the inside of our home very appealing.

Often, however, we overlook one of the most important elements of home design—the garden. A garden changes the whole look and feel of a home, enhancing or detracting from the style and design of the facade. You want it to look neat, tidy, well-maintained and colourful at all times!

What's more is that you need to invest a bit of time and love into your garden fence. It's not simply a functional too! Your garden fence can have a huge impact on the design of your home. You want a modern and stylish fence that will make your garden and your home look that much better!

This is why today at homify, we are going to show you 22 beautiful and easy to install garden fences, from top professionals from around the world. These will inspire you to make some easy and simple changes to your garden area, resulting in a whole new look and feel!